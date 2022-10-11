u-blox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

u-blox AG: Ricoh chooses u-blox GNSS expertise for its new 360-degree camera



11.10.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST



Ricoh chooses u-blox GNSS expertise for its new 360-degree camera Thalwil, Switzerland, and Tokyo, Japan - October 11, 2022 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the integration of its ZOE-M8B GNSS (global navigation satellite system) module into the new RICOH THETA X. Ricohs' latest camera, the first of its kind, allows users to shoot high-quality 360-degree spherical images and videos in just one click and to visual them immediately on a large LCD touch panel. The u-blox ZOE-M8B enables the RICOH THETA X's built-in GPS, one of its key new features. The GPS (QZSS) and A-GPS automatically embed highly accurate location information to each image taken without the need for a smartphone or another external device. An icon on the LCD touch panel displays the availability of the GPS signals depending on the user's location, ensuring that the location information has been reliably acquired before starting shooting. This new function makes the THETA X the most location accurate camera on the market, down to a 5m radius, and is therefore ideal for a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. The u-blox ZOE-M8B module is a ultra-small (4.5 x 4.5 x 1.0 mm) SiP (System-in-Package) GNSS module offering highly accurate positioning with concurrent reception of up to 3 satellite constellations. The Super-E (Super-Efficient) mode guarantees power consumption as low as 12 mW, and built-in SAW and LNA make it ideal for passive antennas. The u-blox ZOE-M8B targets applications that require a small size without compromising performance. "We chose the u-blox module because of the highly accurate location information it offers, alongside easy integration, and low power consumption" says Mr. Kenji Daigo, GPS Function Developer for THETA X at Ricoh. About Ricoh Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,758 billion yen (approx. 14.5 billion USD). For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com About u-blox u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com) u-blox media contact: Natacha Seitz Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing Mobile +41 76 436 0788 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com

End of Media Release

