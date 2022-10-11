Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has received a drilling and exploration permit from the state of Wyoming for its Beaver Rim project. This is Strathmore's largest project and lies immediately south and adjacent to Cameco's fully permitted Gas Hills in-situ recovery project. Historically defined mineralized trends located on Cameco controlled properties are projected to trend south beneath the Beaver Rim claims including the East Diamond, West Diamond, North Sage, and South Sage properties.

Strathmore Minerals Corp. had previously done exploration work on Beaver Rim and discovered uranium mineralization on several of the claims that the company has acquired. The mineralization is contained within arkosic-rich sandstones of the Eocene-age Wind River Formation. Previous exploration discovered multiple zones of uranium mineralization, contained in classic, Wyoming-type roll-front deposits, from depths of 700 to 1,000 feet, which Strathmore Plus intends to test.

Mr. John DeJoia, Strathmore's Technical Advisor, commented on why Strathmore Plus staked the Beaver Rim property. "Beaver Rim made the most sense for the discovery of a major Uranium mineral deposit that was open. Strathmore's property lies immediately south of the Blackstone, Muskrat, and UPZ claims. When I was Chief Geologist and Director of Technical Services at Federal American Partners (FAP) we had an underground shaft constructed to the UPZ ore zone. I have seen the mineralization we had planned to mine. FAP fully planned to mine to the south towards our Beaver Rim claims, but due to economic conditions, FAP did not move ahead with mining. Strathmore's Beaver Rim property is the same geologic environment as the Gas Hills where 100 million pounds of U308 was mined. This is the area where all the mineralizing solutions moved to the Gas Hills. The Geology is the same as the Gas Hills. It was never given the exploration effort it deserved since FAP, Union Carbide, Utah.

"International (Pathfinder) and American Nuclear had so much proven mineral in the Gas Hills. We (Strathmore Plus) eagerly anticipate implementing our recently acquired Exploration Permit."

Strathmore Plus is a uranium exploration company, focused on in-situ recoverable uranium deposits in the State of Wyoming.

