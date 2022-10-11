A new meeting solution that combines high-quality conference microphones with smart meeting technology to turn every meeting into easily reviewed meeting summaries and notable key items like follow on actions and issues

Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional speech-to-text solutions sold under the Philips brand, has teamed up with Sembly AI to provide high-quality microphones and smart meeting technology. Sembly goes beyond simple speech recognition, offering users instantly searchable meeting transcripts, highlighting key discussion moments, and creating summaries post-meeting.

Every Meeting, Perfectly Captured

The new Philips SmartMeeting Conferencing devices come with high-quality microphones that offer 360° recording, whilst capturing each speaker in the room with crisp, clear audio. USB and Bluetooth connectivity offers flexibility and allows for a wide-range of use-cases, whether in the office or on the go. Philips SmartMeeting HD Audio and Video Conferencing Solution features an intelligent camera; the voice tracking feature automatically moves and adjusts the lens to follow and frame the current speaker.

"We are pleased to say that we have received very positive feedback from key retailers and consumers about this unique and innovative solution for recording meetings," said Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "Since we are now expanding distribution within the US market, we are excited to exhibit alongside Sembly AI at Voice22 Conference in Virginia in October."

"Sembly AI and SPS collaboration combines two synergistic, best in class, innovative solutions. Both companies are invested in developing long term solutions for the Voice marketplace. With decades of experience, we have carefully reimagined meeting solutions to answer the needs of corporate customers in the United States and around the Globe. Automated notes to support the meeting leader and attendance solutions are at the heart of the offering which uncovers productivity and enhanced collaboration capabilities that are unparalleled," added Gil Makleff, CEO and Co-founder of Sembly AI.

A Cross- Platform Breakthrough

No matter what platform you use Zoom, Google Meet, MS Teams, Sembly AI smart meeting assistant can join your meeting as an attendant and handle the note-taking for you. With Philips SmartMeeting devices, users can easily forward the meeting summaries to colleagues who happened to have missed the meeting, ensuring nothing is missed.

The new products are available in the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand.

For more information and where to buy, please visit: https://www.dictation.philips.com/us/products/audio-video-recorders/

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) is an international technology company and a global leader in dictation solutions. More than four million users worldwide work with speech-to-text solutions developed by SPS and sold under the Philips brand. These solutions include web-based and desktop workflow software as well as dictation devices. These smart solutions save users' time and allow them to focus on their core tasks, making their business more efficient, customer-centric, and profitable.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium, and Austria, as well as a network of more than 1000 distribution and implementation partners worldwide.

About Sembly AI

Sembly AI is a voice and conversation analytics technology company, focused on bringing the power of natural language processing to professional meeting environments. Sembly's products can simplify the work life of distributed teams while providing powerful analytics to help teams attend less while getting more done. Sembly AI was founded by CEO Gil Makleff and CPO Artem Koren in 2019. Gil Makleff was CEO of UMT Consulting Group which was acquired by Ernst Young. Artem Koren was a Senior Manager at Ernst Young and CTO at Visual Trading Systems.

About Voice22 Conference

Voice22 Conference started in 2018 with the bold idea to bring together the world's leading innovators working on conversational AI. Since then, more than 100,000 people have participated in the conference, in person and virtually from across the globe.

