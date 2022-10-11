First upgraded CV90 with increased combat effectiveness unveiled for Royal Netherlands Army at a ceremony at BAE Systems Hägglunds in Sweden

The first newly-upgraded CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFVs) for the Royal Netherlands Army's fleet was recently unveiled during a rollout ceremony at the BAE Systems Hägglunds facility in Sweden. Customers, local dignitaries, and BAE Systems employees attended the event, which celebrated the first vehicle completed in the 500 million euro upgrade program. The upgrade enhances the CV90 vehicles' capabilities by providing vehicle crews with improved protection, firepower, and ergonomics, and significantly increased combat effectiveness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005506/en/

CV90s, old and new. (Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence)

"This rollout is an important step in the mid-life update of the infantry fighting vehicles for the Royal Netherlands Army," said Vice Admiral Arie Jan de Waard, the National Armaments Director, and director of the Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO). "The upgrade of the CV90 results in a state-of-the-art infantry fighting vehicle which provides more protection, a new turret, greater firepower, and a new IT infrastructure. The vehicle enhances crew operational effectiveness when facing new threats and keeping our infantry safe at the same time. It is a powerful combination of man and machine. The 122 upgraded Dutch CV90s will be futureproof," he added.

The Dutch CV9035 vehicles have been equipped with several enhanced capabilities such as an Active Protection System (APS), an Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM), and a new Electro-Optic Aiming System (EOPS), which provides additional situational awareness. The vehicles also include an upgraded fourth generation digital backbone, with embedded and more robust cybersecurity, to future-proof the electronics.

"We are committed to delivering the most modern and adaptable IFVs to meet our customers' requirements, and we are extremely proud of the technological developments underway as part of this significant mid-life upgrade program," said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds. "This is the first step in delivering the IFV that meets our Dutch customer's needs, increasing their combat efficiency on the future battlefield."

In January 2021, BAE Systems signed an extensive mid-life upgrade contract with the Dutch Defence Materiel Organization (DMO) for the Royal Netherlands Army's fleet of 122 CV90s, to ensure the CV9035NL remains in service through 2039.

A key improvement is the newly-designed CV90 turret, a leap forward in capability and functionality, developed by BAE Systems Hägglunds. The main weapon position has been changed, resulting in even better vehicle balance, as well as creating new options for alternative solutions for both weaponry and crew, including significantly improved lethality and ergonomics.

More than 20 Dutch companies are involved in the supply chain for the mid-life upgrade program, providing mechanical and electrical components to both BAE Systems Hägglunds and its main subsystem suppliers. These relationships will support the Dutch defense industrial base for many years to come.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005506/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Ola Thorén, BAE Systems Hägglunds, Sweden

Mobile: +46 (0) 708 335000

ola.thoren@baesystems.se

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc