CLEVR bolsters leadership team to drive future growth

AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEVR, the fast-growing European technology solutions company, has strengthened its leadership team.

The software and services company has appointed Jeroen Hanekamp as CEO. Hanekamp has deep experience founding, scaling, and integrating technology companies.

Hanekamp said: "I'm excited by the role CLEVR can play in helping customers deal with the current global uncertainty. It is more crucial than ever that companies optimize processes to save time, reduce costs, and innovate. This is where CLEVR excels."

CLEVR helps companies deploy software strategically to create value. To do so, it leans on decades of experience and the combination of software expertise, industry knowledge, and business consulting.

Other additions to the leadership team include Camilo Gaviria (Chief Solutions Officer), Saskia van der Velden (VP of People), and Arnoud Kool (VP of Services and Support). They join Magnus Normann (Chief Revenue Officer) and Rob Blasman (Chief Financial Officer) to round out the executive team.

Robert Pijselman, chairman of the CLEVR supervisory board, said: "I have every confidence in Jeroen and his team to drive CLEVR's growth as a leading technology solutions company in Europe." Having been interim CEO, Pijselman handed over the reins to Hanekamp in September.

Hanekamp, Gaviria, and Van der Velden most recently held senior roles at Dassault Systèmes. While Kool is a respected technology services director, having led teams at Accruent and BlueCielo. All are seasoned and entrepreneurial leaders in the software and services sector.

CLEVR is unique among Siemens partners, combining expertise in both product lifecycle management (PLM) and low-code (Mendix) software solutions. "Our customers are global leaders focused on delivering the products and services of tomorrow. CLEVR helps them build the future - by harnessing our software and industry expertise," said Hanekamp.

ABOUT CLEVR: CLEVR is a technology solutions company operating in 18 countries (including Australia, UAE, Japan, USA, Canada, and the UK). Its main hubs are in the Netherlands, Norway, and Germany. A growing team of 250+ people (including 150+ Certified Mendix developers) provide solutions, services, tooling, and training to over 400 customers. These include Continental, ING, eXp Realty, Siemens Financial Services, Rituals, Cargolux, Nutricia, Kongsberg Maritime, Omron, Nexans, Eneco, Etos, Stella Bikes, Mondi Group, and T-Systems. www.clevr.com

"We help our clients build the future - bringing together technology and industry expertise."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916273/Robert_Pijselman_CLEVR_chairman.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916274/Jeroen_Hanekamp_CLEVR_CEO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916272/CLEVR_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clevr-bolsters-leadership-team-to-drive-future-growth-301644608.html