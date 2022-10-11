Strategic Reseller Agreement with Softcat Accelerates UK Market Adoption for Alert Logic Cloud-Native MDR

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic by HelpSystems today announced a strategic reseller agreement with Softcat, a leading provider of IT solutions to businesses and public sector organisations. With offices throughout the UK, Softcat now adds Alert Logic's comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solution to its portfolio, further expanding Alert Logic's market reach and partner community.





"Alert Logic is unique in offering best-in-class cloud native security for MDR which supports Amazon Web Services (AWS) via Softcat and can be seamlessly procured in AWS Marketplace," said Matthew Helling, Head of Cyber Security Services, Softcat. "Our vision is to help customers build, implement, and maintain an ongoing programme to reduce cyber risk in a way that's right for businesses. Alert Logic MDR significantly expands Softcat's range of services that we offer to help customers succeed in an ever-changing landscape."

Softcat customers that implement Alert Logic MDR gain 24/7 coverage to minimize exposure and effectively identify, analyse, and respond to cyber threats before they cause disruption. These organisations can leverage Alert Logic to improve their security posture with protection both before and after an attack. Alert Logic's cloud-native technology and white-glove team of security experts protect organisations around the clock to ensure the most effective response to resolve whatever threats may come.

"Alert Logic enables Softcat to address their customers' security challenges on cloud and hybrid environments with a cost-effective, end-to-end managed detection and response solution," said Omar Akhtar, Senior Director, Partner Sales, Alert Logic. "There has been a significant increase in customers across all industries looking at more managed approaches towards cyber security, driven by a lack of internal resources and an increase in cyber-attacks. MDR solutions like Alert Logic are helping to fill the gap. We have a team of more than 150 security operations centre analysts that monitor customers' environments 24/7 to alert them of any threats within a 15-minute window, and then guide them through the remediation process allowing cloud, application, and security professionals to focus on the unique needs of their business."

