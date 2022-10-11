The off-grid solar sector has shown resilience in the face of pandemic-related challenges, with 70 million people gaining access to electricity from early 2020 to the end of 2021. However, the ability to pay for solar energy kits has taken a hit.Despite the pressure the pandemic has placed on supply chains and income levels, the number of people who source electricity from solar energy kits has continued to grow and has now reached 490 million. According to the "Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2022: State of The Sector" report - published by the World Bank's Lighting Global, International ...

