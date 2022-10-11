BABYTSUKA emerged on the Ethereum Blockchain on September 23, 2022, outperforming all other tokens within two days of origination

Tuscon, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Only 48 hours after launching on the Ethereum Blockchain, BABYTSUKA (Dwagon), enthusiastically reached an all time high market cap of 3.8 million Dollars, over 1,000 holders and was trending on DexTools, exemplifying every crypto token holder's dreams.

Since the remarkable day on September, 23, 2022, the team behind BABY TSUKA (Dwagon) has been working hard to continue the tokens upward momentum by researching NFT staking possibilities, fine tuning the tokenomics of BABY TSUKA to fund the project, and supporting TSUKA, which thus far has received 60 Ethereum, the equivalent of $79,000 USD in today's current price, from BABY TSUKA.

Currently, four percent of every transaction goes to marketing, buybacks, and NFT development, while the other two percent is sent directly to the TSUKA deployer wallet to assist with its small liquidity pool and marketing.



The full tax breakdown for BABYTSUKA is as follows:

• 2% of transactions are automatically forwarded to the TSUKA deployer wallet

• 2% of transactions are sent towards buybacks and burns plus adding to liquidity

• 2% of transactions are used towards marketing and NFT development

BABYTSUKA was created to help solve TSUKA's issue with its small liquidity pool. Since its creation, the development team has achieved more than 15 Ethereum in buybacks and has added those gains to its liquidity pool. In October the team premiered its first of two NFT collections featuring adorable, colorful and charming baby dwagons. In only 48 hours, the 250 limited edition NFTs sold out, a premonition of what is to come with the second NFT launch. BABYTSUKA has and will continue using the proceeds of the NFT mints to benefit future plans being made for the project, which may include buybacks, marketing and adding to the liquidity pool.





Today, the platform looks forward to including NFT staking along with other utilities soon to be announced on its social platforms. BABYTSUKA is currently listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko as well as other websites that provide aggregated cryptocurrency market data. For further information, intending holders can visit the following links:

About $BABYTSUKA

BABYTSUKA (Dwagon) was created initially to support his daddy, TSUKA, but the baby dragon, or as it likes to be called dwagon, has taken on a life of its own. Since his creation, two percent of each transaction has gone directly to the TSUKA deployer wallet and to this date the development team has sent over 60 Ethereum. Recently the development team released its first of two NFT collections of 250 dwagons. BABYTSUKA will continue supporting TSUKA, while at the same time developing use cases for their Dwagonites.

