WEI Earns Prestigious CRN Triple Crown Award in Recognition of Remarkable IT Market Leadership

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / Today, WEI proudly announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named the New England-based IT solutions provider as a 2022 Triple Crown Award winner. Across New England, only six companies earned the award as it is reserved for those that earn a spot on all three of CRN's prestigious solution provider award lists in the same calendar year. Overall, this is WEI's third time earning the Triple Crown and is New Hampshire's only provider to qualify in 2022.

Now in its ninth year, the CRN Triple Crown Award spotlights top North American solution providers for displaying a tireless commitment to achieving high revenue, company growth, and unparalleled technical expertise within the IT channel. The honor continues a busy award season for WEI. Just last month, WEI achieved Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization as it continues as a leading partner in bringing 5G to business landscapes.

"This special achievement shows just how dedicated WEI is to our customers and why it is important to hold ourselves to such a high standard," said WEI President and CEO Belisario Rosas. "The IT industry is evolving faster and faster, so it is important that we stay a step ahead of all new trends. Our commitment to growing responsibly as a company and attracting the highest of engineering pedigrees is extremely important as we meet customer objectives."

To qualify for the CRN Triple Crown Award, companies must earn a place on CRN's Solution Provider 500 , a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America; the Fast Growth 150 , a ranking of high-growth organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250 , which recognizes solution providers that have attained top-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry. To date, WEI's placing on the Solution Provider 500 list was its highest ranking on that specific list. Being chosen for even one of these prestigious lists is an honor worth celebrating but meriting a spot on all three lists in a single year demonstrates a rare combination of technology leadership and commitment to customer needs.

"This accomplishment was made possible by our dedicated team members and the ongoing support of our loyal customers," Rosas said. "We take pride in working with each individual customer to create innovative solutions for their technology goals."

"The solution providers that have earned this year's Triple Crown Award have demonstrated an unceasing enthusiasm towards technical mastery, innovative thinking, consistent growth, and high-caliber customer service within the North American IT industry," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "This award represents a chosen company's ability to go above and beyond, and we're excited to see where their dedication, their expertise, and their passion will take them as we venture forward into the future of the IT channel industry."

The Triple Crown Award winners for 2022 will be featured in the October issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown .

