Cloud Equity Group Announces Sale of VPS Network Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Cloud Equity Group, a leading private equity firm with an investment focus in companies within the technology-enabled business services, announced today the sale of portfolio company VPS Network Group ("VPS Net") to Homepage Universe Inc. This transaction represents a full exit from this investment for Cloud Equity Group. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

VPS Net is an international hosting provider specialized in virtualization and bare metal cloud. The company offers Xen and OpenVZ hosting solutions across the United States, Europe, and Asia, and is backed by a 24/7 in-house service team.

Homepage Universe, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is focused on delivering shared, reseller, virtual private server, and dedicated hosting solutions to its customers. The acquisition will expand Homepage Universe's virtualization capabilities across different technology stacks internationally.

Cloud Equity Group first invested in Virpus in 2015, providing capital and resources to support the company's growth. In the period since the investment, the company completed 3 addon acquisitions and formed VPS Net as a parent company to sit on top of the different hosting brands. In the period since the investment, annual recurring revenue has grown by more than 200% and the business has built out a substantial presence across the globe.

Sean Frank, Managing Partner at Cloud Equity Group, commented, "VPS Net is a trailblazer in virtualized hosting solutions. Whilst their growth over the past seven years has been tremendous, they have only scratched the surface of the available market. This transaction shows real confidence in the business, and we look forward to watching the company continue to grow as part of Homepage Universe."

About Cloud Equity Group

Founded in 2013, Cloud Equity Group is a premier asset management firm investing in lower-middle market growth technology companies. Cloud Equity Group's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology companies. The firm's deep sector expertise and resources help to build great companies with an aim to accelerate growth, improve operations, and drive long-term sustainable value. To learn more, please visit: https://www.cloudequitygroup.com

About VPS Network Group

VPS Network Group was founded with the mandate of being an affordable service-oriented hosting provider of virtual private servers and bare metal cloud services internationally. The firm offers Xen and OpenVZ hosting solutions backed by its 24/7 in-house team! To learn more, please visit: https://www.vpsnetgroup.com

Investor Relations

P: (212) 618-1298

ir@cloudequitygroup.com

SOURCE: Cloud Equity Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719500/Cloud-Equity-Group-Announces-Sale-of-VPS-Network-Group