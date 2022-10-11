Industry's premier event for the customer-obsessed concludes multi-city tour with stops in London and Madrid

AMC Networks, Motorway Online Ltd., and more companies from around the world discuss how superior CX can drive business growth

Showcasing Talkdesk AI, automation, and industry-specific solutions, plus insights from Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Ada, PCI Pal, and Playvox

TV host, customer service guru, and author Fred Sirieix joins London event, while acclaimed tennis coach and author Toni Nadal joins in Madrid

Talkdesk, Inc., a global cloud contact centre leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced agendas for the European leg of Talkdesk Opentalk CX Summit Series 2022. The multi-city tour concludes with events in London Nov. 1 and Madrid Nov. 3.

The events lineup spotlights Talkdesk customers from across a broad range of industries with AMC Networks, Motorway Online Ltd., and others, discussing how superior CX can drive business growth. Talkdesk strategic alliance and AppConnect partners, including Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Ada, PCI Pal, and Playvox will share insights for transforming the customer journey.

Event highlights for London include an opening keynote from Talkdesk Chief Marketing Officer Kathie Johnson, as well as a CX strategy workshop with Talkdesk CX Strategy Director Derek Lewis. An expo hall, networking opportunities, and guest speakers including CCW Europe digital industry expert Emily Uwemedimo round out the agenda.

In London, Talkdesk also welcomes Fred Sirieix, host of Channel 4's First Dates and author of "Secret Service: Lifting the lid on the restaurant world," to provide the closing keynote. Fred widely recognised as a "Service Jedi" will share inspirations and learnings based on a lifetime perfecting the art of good customer service.

Event highlights for Madrid feature an opening keynote from Talkdesk EMEA, APAC, LATAM Vice President Susan Ysona and a CX strategy workshop with Talkdesk Director for Iberia Ignacio Garcia. The event also offers an expo hall, networking opportunities and guest speakers including the president of the Spanish Association of Customer Experience (AEERC), Jose Francisco Rodriguez.

In Madrid, Talkdesk also welcomes Toni Nadal, one of the most successful professional tennis coaches in history and author of "Nadal Serves, Socrates Returns," to provide the closing keynote. Toni will share how those involved in providing great customer experience can take inspiration from the essential lessons he's learned as a world renowned coach.

"As organizations increasingly seek to leverage the customer experience to drive brand differentiation and growth, the contact centre has emerged as a strategic resource," said Kathie Johnson, chief marketing officer, Talkdesk. "The Talkdesk Opentalk CX Summit is designed to show CX leaders how to leverage an automation-first contact centre as a service platform, with artificial intelligence for every day, to optimise their most critical customer experience processes and respond to customers' current needs and future wants, seamlessly across channels."

Event registration is free, but space is limited. Sign up now for Talkdesk Opentalk CX Summit London or Talkdesk Opentalk CX Summit Madrid.

