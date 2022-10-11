An 8.4 kW pilot vertical PV project is now operating at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. The solar panels are vertically arranged to protect the biodiversity of the site. In the final stage of expansion, the system will reach up to 13 MW of output.From pv magazine Germany Fraport AG, the company operating the Frankfurt Airport, has deployed another PV system to increase its share of green electricity. The demonstration array features 20 solar modules with a combined capacity of 8.4 kW. In contrast to the existing PV systems at the airport, this is a "fence system," with the double-glass panels ...

