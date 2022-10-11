Joby to operate all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, enabling fast, quiet, sustainable, city-to-airport service by air

Delta to make upfront equity investment of $60 million in Joby, with total investment of up to $200 million possible as further milestones are achieved

Initial launch, anticipated to be first eVTOL service to market, will target New York and Los Angeles, building on years of Delta investments in those cities

The partnership will deliver a premium, differentiated service for Delta customers alongside Joby's standard airport service

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is once again deepening its commitment to transform the future of travel: the airline is embarking on a multi-year, multi-market commercial and operational partnership with Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), to deliver transformational, sustainable home-to-airport transportation service to Delta customers, beginning in New York and Los Angeles.

As part of the first-of-its-kind arrangement, the companies will work together to integrate a Joby-operated service into Delta's customer-facing channels, providing customers who travel with Delta through New York and Los Angeles the opportunity to reserve a seat for seamless, zero-operating-emission, short-range journeys to and from city airports when booking Delta travel.

Delta has made an upfront equity investment of $60 million in Joby, with the opportunity to expand the total investment up to $200 million as the partners achieve substantive milestones on the development and delivery of the service. The partners will work together to create a differentiated, premium experience for Delta customers featuring seamless booking, simplified transit and greater time savings. This will run alongside Joby's standard airport service in priority markets. The partnership will be mutually exclusive across the U.S. and U.K. for five years following commercial launch, with the potential to extend that period.

"Delta always looks forward and embraces opportunities to lead the future, and we've found in Joby a partner that shares our pioneering spirit and commitment to delivering innovative, seamless experiences that are better for our customers, their journeys, and our world," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. "This is a groundbreaking opportunity for Delta to deliver a time-saving, uniquely premium home-to-airport solution for customers in key markets we've been investing and innovating in for many years."

Delta has long made strategic investments in unique commercial partnerships that deliver value and drive growth for individual businesses. From investments in companies such as CLEAR and Wheels Up to a worldwide network of alliance partners Delta's partnerships have played a key role in Delta's efforts to transform the travel experience.

"We share Delta's unwavering commitment to delivering seamless and sustainable journeys to customers," said Joby Founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt. "Their history of innovation, along with their vast operational expertise and leadership on climate change, make them incredible partners for Joby, and it's an honor to be working alongside them."

Joby's aircraft is designed to fly fast, quiet and sustainable trips in and around cities. The aircraft has flown more than 1,000 test flights, demonstrating its range, speed, altitude and low noise profile. The company was the first eVTOL company to be granted a G-1 (Stage 4) Certification Basis for its aircraft by the FAA and recently received its Part 135 Air Carrier Certification.

"Delta is differentiating and amplifying the customer experience with premium products, choices and solutions across the journey," said Allison Ausband, Delta's E.V.P. and Chief Customer Experience Officer. "Addressing what matters most to our customers is foundational to our focus, and our work with Joby is the latest in a series of ways we're making the experience of travel more seamless, enjoyable and wait-free."

This year alone, Delta unveiled multi-billion-dollar terminal transformations at both New York's LaGuardia Airport and Los Angeles International, further cementing its commitment to those hubs and creating a more efficient and seamless experience for customers from the moment they arrive at the airport. The airline also continues to invest in digital identity technology in these and other airports, which allows customers to move through the airport using facial matching, eliminating the need to show a boarding pass or government ID and thereby expediting their journeys. Delta also recently debuted its Parallel Reality experience at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, bringing to life a technology that was first previewed at CES in 2020.

About Delta Air Lines

No one better connects the world. More than 4,000 Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) flights take off every day, connecting people across more than 275 destinations on six continents with a commitment to industry-leading customer service, safety and innovation. As the leading global airline, Delta's mission is to create opportunities, foster understanding and expand horizons by connecting people and communities to each other and their potential. Delta is America's most-awarded airline thanks to the dedication, passion and professionalism of its people, recognized by Fortune and the Wall Street Journal, among many others. Connect with Delta on Delta News Hub, delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient service in cities around the world. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

