Enterome's Management Attending Upcoming Meetings

PARIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterome, a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases based on its unique Mimicry platform, today announces that Pierre Belichard, CEO, will participate and take part in 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming investor meetings:

Solebury / BMO Fall Private Company Showcase which will take place on Thursday, October 13 , in New York (US)

- Enterome's Corporate presentation will take place at 9.20 am EST

, in (US) - Enterome's Corporate presentation will take place at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference which will take place November 15-17

Enterome's Chief Business Officer, Anne Dagallier, will take part in 1-on-1 meetings with potential business partners at the Pharma Partnering US Summit which will take place in Boston, MA, on November 17 & 18.

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome's pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform allowing to uncover new biological insights from millions of gut bacteria proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body.

Enterome's potentially first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

Enterome is presently advancing two pipelines of drug candidates, OncoMimics and EndoMimics, which have the potential to address cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, respectively:

OncoMimics peptides, a pipeline of therapeutic cancer vaccines. The lead candidate EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. A second OncoMimics candidate, EO2463 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Clinical proof-of-concept data are expected in H1 2023. EO2040 is a new immune therapy based on FOXM1 & BIRC5 mimics and will start a Phase 2 trial in Q3 2022 in patients suffering from colorectal cancer with ctDNA-defined, minimal residual disease. EO4010 is in development for third-line colorectal cancer and targeted to enter clinical trials in 2023.

EndoMimics peptides, a pipeline of next generation bioactives acting like human hormones or cytokines for the treatment of immune diseases. EB1010, the lead candidate, is a potent local inducer of IL-10 designed to provide improved therapeutic outcomes for patients with IBD. EB1010 is expected to enter the clinic in 2023. EndoMimics pipeline and EB1010 are being developed in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science.

Enterome employs 70 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €116 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €100 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.enterome.com

