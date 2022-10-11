Home Instead selects home healthcare tech platform Birdie to help deliver person-centered care for older adults at home

The innovative all-in-one solution will help Home Instead's franchise owners operate more efficiently and deliver a higher quality of care to over 16,000 older adults

10,000 care professionals will benefit from the new integrated platform on Home Instead's network

Birdie's easy-to-use platform provides intuitive support through the entire care process - from assessment to delivery

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's largest home care provider Home Instead has partnered with Birdie , a leading home healthcare tech platform, to transform its digital care process and use technological innovation to allow care recipients to live at home longer.

In the next 15 years, 1.7m adults will need social care and the partnership with Birdie will allow Home Instead to implement intuitive technology to help drive efficiency across its 245-strong franchise network in the UK, expanding care professionals' capacity to deliver high quality, personalised, care to more people.

The Home Instead franchise network is making a real difference and setting industry leading care standards, recently being awarded for its fourth consecutive year as the most recommended home care provider on homecare.co.uk and currently the number one franchise in the Elite Franchise Top 100 .

As a technology partner, Birdie's platform alleviates many of the administrative burdens that come with the industry's extensive regulation, making care providers' work easier, more efficient, and error-free. The transition to Birdie aims to streamline operations and help Home Instead's 10,000 care professionals deliver quality care to over 16,000 older adults.

The Birdie solution will be used to help the Home Instead network providers manage the entire care process; including care assessment, shift scheduling, employee payroll management, billing and analytics all in one place.

Additionally, Birdie's open API provides the necessary flexibility to easily integrate with other apps such as Zoho, MyLearning Cloud and Smart Recruiter in Home Instead's technology stack. In creating this single source of data, Birdie helps standardise relevant data across the entire organisation while reducing the frustrations of having to work with multiple software programs and improving user experiences at the same time.

On the partnership, Martin Jones, CEO of Home Instead UK said: "We recognise the role technology plays in improving lives and have been searching for an innovative partner that can support our growth. Birdie is leading the way in home healthcare and is the ideal platform for our network to continue delivering the highest standard of personalised care while scaling their care businesses. The intrinsic alignment between our organisation's mission, value and ambitions cements our confidence that together, we can help expand the world's capacity to care for even more people safely, and happily, at home."

Max Parmentier, co-founder and CEO of Birdie, said: "We created Birdie with the aim of radically improving the lives of elderly people at home. We do that by providing the best technology solution to homecare providers to deliver person-centered care efficiently. On average, 78% of our partners save up to 15 hours per week on their day-to-day operations so more time can be spent on the care recipients. This partnership with Home Instead is a meaningful milestone in our journey to transform ageing at home. Their commitment to delivering quality care that is tailored around individual care recipients perfectly aligns with our mission and we look forward to working together to jointly expand our social impact in the world."

About Birdie

Launched in 2017, Birdie is the leading home healthcare tech platform helping the care community deliver personalised care at home. On a mission to reinvent care, Birdie believes the elder generation should have vibrant and happy lives as they age in their own home. Birdie's all-in-one solution supports millions of care visits every month, equipping care providers with the tools they need to deliver better quality care and improve efficiency across most day-to-day operations. The B-Corp certified company was recently named as a top two Home Health Tech provider in the cohort of top 150 World's Most Innovative Digital Health startups by CB Insight in 2021. Birdie is headquartered in London and employs a team of over 100 employees. See https://www.birdie.care for more information.



Images of the Birdie team and platform can be found here .

About Home Instead

Home Instead UK is a national home care company which specialises in providing care and companionship in the home for older people. It also delivers specialist dementia care, Parkinson's care, end-of-life, live-in care and respite care. With 245 offices caring for over 16,000 clients, it provides six million hours of relationship-led home care each year. Its 10,000 Care Professionals are matched to clients based on shared interests and hobbies. They're given time to care for clients with minimum visits of an hour and have access to a range of wellbeing benefits. Care Professionals can also access professionally accredited training including specialist training in dementia awareness and end of life care, as well as training from Barclays Digital Eagles to help instil digital confidence amongst older people. In August 2021 Home Instead was acquired by Honor, a technology provider pioneering new innovations in the care sector and ultimately expanding the world's capacity to care.



