Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") from the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority ("LCDA") for the purchase of Star Navigation's tracking and monitoring technology to track Marine, Train and Land assets for the LAPSSET Corridor Program.

A MAJOR MILESTONE AND PROGRESSION OF RELATIONSHIP WITH LCDA

The LOI represents a significant milestone in the development of the relationship between Star and LCDA. It represents a major step forward from the initial Letter of Expression (LOE) that was sent to Star by LCDA on June 6th 2022. Since then discussions had been ongoing with respect to further modernization and operational improvements to provide seamless connectivity, enhanced trade and logistics to the LAPSSET program.

The Director General and CEO of LCDA stated in the LOI, "At your earliest convenience we look forward to furthering our discussion to enter into a purchase agreement with LCDA for the purchase of Star Tracking Systems, which will also lay a foundation for strong and positive relations for future engagements."

Amir Bhatti, CEO, Star Navigation Systems stated, "We applaud the country of Kenya and the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for this great vision that started in 2013 and is now progressing towards becoming a reality. The LAPSSET Corridor represents world class transformative and game changing infrastructure that will deliver socio-economic development and prosperity to hundreds of millions of people for generations. Star Navigation Systems is honoured to play a vital role in the safety, efficiency and tracking of all the modes of transport that will be moving the people and goods necessary to make LAPSSET a shining success for all the world to see in the coming decades. We look forward to providing our shareholders with even more details as our discussions and relationship progress."

WHAT IS THE LAPSSET CORRIDOR PROGRAM?

The Lamu Port - South Sudan - Ethiopia - Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project is Eastern Africa's largest and most ambitious infrastructure project, bringing together the Governments of Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan via development of airports, highways, oil pipelines, railways lines, dams, ports and resort cities. On 1 April 2013, Kenya's government announced the setting up of a government agency, the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority, to manage the project on behalf of the Kenyan government.

This mega project consists of seven key infrastructure projects starting with:

A new 32 Berth port at Lamu (Kenya)

Interregional Highways from: Lamu to Isiolo Isiolo to Juba (South Sudan) Isiolo to Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Lamu to Garsen (Kenya)

Crude Oil Pipeline from: Lamu to Isiolo Isiolo to Juba

Product Oil Pipeline from: Lamu to Isiolo Isiolo to Addis Ababa

Interregional Standard Gauge Railway lines from: Lamu to Isiolo Isiolo to Juba Isiolo to Addis Ababa Nairobi to Isiolo

3 International Airports at: Lamu Isiolo Lake Turkana

3 Resort Cities at: Lamu Isiolo and Lake Turkana

And finally the multipurpose High Grand Falls Dam along the Tana River

The LAPSSET Corridor Project covers over half of the country with a planned investment resource equivalent to half of Kenya's GDP for the core investment alone. Statistics estimate that contribution of the LAPSSET Corridor Project to the country's economic growth might range between 8% to 10% of Kenya's GDP and the estimated cost of the project was put at KSh 2.5 trillion (US$29.24 billion). The project is leveraging on the private sector to develop the Corridor.

This News Release is available on the company's official Verified Discussion Forum On AGORACOM, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholder.

ABOUT LAPSSET https://www.lapsset.go.ke/

In March 2013, the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority was established through the Presidential Order Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 51, Legal Notice No. 58, The LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority Order 2013 to plan, coordinate and manage the implementation of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor. A full project presentation can be found in the link http://kenyagreece.com/sites/default/files/lapsset-project-presentation.pdf.

About Star Navigation Systems www.star-navigation.com

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

