Flagship laboratory will feature one of the largest biorepositories in the world

Sampled1 has announced the expansion of its Sampled SMART Labs facility into a state-of-the-art, 140,000 square foot laboratory and biorepository in Piscataway, NJ. The biorepository will be one of the largest of its kind in the world, and construction is expected to be completed by early 2023.

The multi-million-dollar investment will dramatically increase Sampled's worldwide biorepository capabilities and enable it to Store, Manage, Analyze, Research and Transport up to 20 million bio-samples. The expansion will also expand Sampled's laboratory capabilities, enabling clients to conduct research or launch new health products faster and easier. Clients will have access to the full suite of Sampled SMART Labs services from genomics services to sample collection kitting, including access to industry-leading technologies from collaborators such as PacBio, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer and Standard BioTools.

The new facility is expected to house over 800 freezers and 230 liquid nitrogen tanks with a secure, access-controlled environment, wireless monitoring and full generator and LN2 backup. Sampled SMART Labs have CAP (College of American Pathologists) and CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certification and adhere to ISBER (International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories) best practices.

"Sampled's vision is to make it faster and easier for health innovators to improve human health, and this laboratory expansion will enable us to provide even more support for our customers, with added flexibility of scale, service and cost," said Robin Grimwood, Chief Executive Officer of Sampled. "We're proud to be headquartered in New Jersey's life science innovation corridor and look forward to continuing to grow in such a supportive and talent-rich environment."

"We are thrilled that Sampled SMART Labs is expanding its industry and deepening its investment in Piscataway," said Brian C. Wahler, Mayor of Piscataway. "With our proximity to world-class healthcare facilities and dynamic medical education at Rutgers University, this new growth in local business is a win for everyone, especially with the availability of more good paying jobs for hard-working residents."

"Our customers trust us with the storage and management of their biological samples and we have established best-in-class quality processes and standards to ensure their integrity and security," stated Shareef Nahas, Sampled's Chief Scientific Officer. "Sampled is committed to upholding these standards throughout the construction and transition to our new SMART Labs, and we will be in regular communication with our customers throughout this process to ensure that they are fully up-to-date on the progress of the move."

About Sampled and Sampled SMART Labs

Sampled is a next-generation laboratory that unlocks the valuable data in any biological sample. Through our integrated "Sampled SMART Lab" services, we can Store, Manage, Analyze, Research and Transport biological materials, offering partners a seamless solution for all research samples. Our vision is a world where we make it faster and easier for health innovators to improve human health, with a mission for Sampled SMART Labs to be behind every transformative health innovation. Sampled is headquartered in Piscataway, N.J. with labs across the US and Europe and partner labs in the Netherlands, China and Australia.

Infinity BiologiX LLC, Roylance Stability Storage Limited and Roylance Scientific Limited are doing business as Sampled. For more information, please visit www.sampled.com

