Usha Resources Ltd.: Usha Resources Finalizes Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Drill Program Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Usha Resources Ltd. Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce the finalized team for its near-term drill program at its Jackpot Lake lithium brine project (the "Project") in Nevada.

Qualified Professional: Michael Rosko

Drilling Company: Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. ("Harris Exploration")

Michael Rosko is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience, spending significant time assessing aquifer conditions in arid environments throughout the southwestern United States and South America. He has extensive experience with world-class lithium brine projects including Tier 1 projects such as Galaxy's Sal de Vida Deposit, Millennial Lithium's Pasto Grandes Deposit, and Lithium America Corp's Cauchari-Olaroz Deposit.

Harris Exploration has over 60 years of successful drill exploration experience spanning across the Americas, with particular expertise drilling in Nevada specifically for Clayton Valley-style lithium brines and in lithium brine testing.

Deepak Varshney, CEO of Usha Resources stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Michael Rosko and Harrison Exploration and bring a top-notch team together for Jackpot Lake drilling. Mike brings a wealth of experience with majors including resource estimation at top-tier projects for Millennial Lithium and Lithium Americas. We believe having a team member of his caliber will make a positive impact as we work towards our goal of defining a 43-101 maiden resource at Jackpot Lake. We are also very pleased to welcome and announce Harris Exploration as our drilling partners. Pat Harris has been drilling lithium brine and claystone exploration holes in the Clayton Valley for many years. They are a very well-regarded and experienced company. This is a special program and we have hired the very best there is."

Drilling at the Project is anticipated to begin in the coming weeks and will commence immediately following completion of Harris' current contract for the scheduled rig.

Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property

The Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property is located within Clark County, 35 kilometres northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, and is comprised of 140 mineral claims that total 2,800 acres (approximately 11.3 km2). The project is exploring a "playa" which appears to be within a closed basin that may contain potentially lithium-rich brines. The geologic model is similar to that of Albemarle's Silver Peak Nevada Lithium Mine which has operated continuously since 1966, where sediments from lithium-rich surrounding source rocks accumulate and fill the deposit leading to a potential concentration of lithium brine due to successive evaporation and concentration events.

The Company has permitted 2,700 metres over 6 holes and intends on commencing its maiden drill program this fall with the goal of defining a 43-101 resource. USHA's current and ongoing program at Jackpot Lake is operated by Rangefront Mining Service, a local Nevada firm with personnel that specialize in the planning and execution of lithium brine exploration, including resource estimation.

The project is considered to be "drill-ready" based on the following work which has successfully delineated a 5 x 2 kilometre anomaly within a closed basin that suggests the presence of a highly concentrated brine:

129 core samples collected by the USGS with an average lithium value of 175 ppm with a high of 550 ppm and spectrographic and atomic-absorption analyses of 135 stream sediment samples confirming the potential for lithium mineral deposits.

Gravitational surveying which has identified a closed basin, critical for ensuring brines remain within the basin without dilution from external water sources.

Geophysical modelling based upon gravitational and controlled source audio magnetotellurics/magnetotellurics (CSAMT/MT) surveys has provided evidence of highly concentrated brines which are relatively near the surface. The CSAMT survey results of the Jackpot Lake Project demonstrate a large consistent body of very low resistivity - consistent with highly concentrated brine behavior - throughout the property, predominantly above bedrock depths of 625 meters.

Figure 1 - Topographic map of the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project with MT survey results overlain. Resistivities of <2.7 ohm-metres are interpreted to be potentially higher concentration brines and between 2.7 and 5.0 ohm-metres to be potentially moderate concentration brines.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Seth Cude, P.G., RM, M.Sc., CASS, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada; Nicobat, a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Ontario; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

