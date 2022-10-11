Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and screening technology, and Pangiam, Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence (AI) specialists, today announce a collaboration to accelerate the development and adoption of open architecture (OA) in aviation security.

OA allows hardware, software and algorithms from different product suppliers to be plugged together, enabling technology to be managed centrally so customers can achieve operational efficiencies, improved safety outcomes and work with a more relevant, precise data ecosystem.

Smiths Detection and Pangiam will leverage the talent, assets and expertise of both companies. to enable the transfer of 3D images from Smiths Detection's computed tomography (CT) cabin baggage scanner HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX to Pangiam's Computer Vision insights, thereby enriching the information and analysis available to screening authorities. As part of the collaboration, the two companies will run a series of technological demonstrations designed to rapidly develop and field new capabilities, unlocking further innovation.

The collaboration aligns with Smiths Detection's Ada Initiative to accelerate open architecture adoption in aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security and Pangiam's Project DARTMOUTH collaboration with Google Cloud which uses AI and pattern analysis technologies to digest and analyze vast amounts of data in real-time and identify potential prohibited items in carry-on baggage, checked baggage, airline cargo, and shipments.

Head of Project DARTMOUTH at Pangiam, Alexis Long said, "We are delighted to work closely to break new ground in Open Architecture and bring data-driven solutions to the growing global consortium of public and private stakeholders that have embraced Open Architecture. Smiths Detection is the obvious choice for collaboration to drive this technology, due to their leading technology and significant install base."

Smiths Detection Vice President of Marketing, Richard Thompson, said: "While Smiths Detection has a successful record of delivering its iCMORE automatic threat recognition technology for example with weapons, currency lithium batteries, one of the primary objectives of OA is to offer choice. Through the Ada initiative we enable this choice by allowing customers the freedom to work with companies such as Pangiam. We're excited to be driving open architecture across our industry and to be working with Pangiam to allow the integration of their technology with our best-in-class CT checkpoint solution."

Laboratory demonstrations began in August 2022, with the resulting solution(s) expected to reach international airports for advanced testing by early 2023, ready for full deployment thereafter.

ABOUT SMITHS DETECTION

Smiths Detection, a division of Smiths Group, is a global leader in inspection and detection technologies for the air transport, ports and borders, armed forces and urban security markets. With more than 70 years of experience in the field, we offer the necessary solutions to protect society from the threats posed by explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemical agents and narcotics helping to make the world a safer place.

ABOUT PANGIAM

Founded by a team of customs and security professionals with decades of collective senior level executive experience, Pangiam has a deep understanding of the security, facilitation, and operational challenges facing businesses and governments today-and how they affect the customer experience, revenues, and brand loyalty. Since our founding, Pangiam has acquired industry leading technology companies in the identity verification and access control space, including veriScan, Linkware, and Trueface. Today, we operate under the Pangiam name, as a single enterprise offering comprehensive technology solutions, expertise and capabilities.

