NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Signs a US $75M NaaS Agreement With MTN Ivory Coast

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce an agreement for up to 1,000 sites with MTN Ivory Coast (JSE: MTN) for the deployment of rural sites under the Network-as-a-Service ("NaaS") business model in Ivory Coast.

The 5-year agreement with MTN Ivory Coast is expected to be the Company's second largest contract in terms of number of sites with the potential to generate over US $75 million in gross revenue over the course of five years. The contract includes an automatic renewal for an additional 5 years.

"We are extremely pleased to add Ivory Coast to our growing portfolio of African countries and to bring essential mobile connectivity to potentially over 3 million people. Ivory Coast is a stable country both politically and financially. The country has well maintained roads and excellent infrastructure which helps to expedite the installation of new sites as compared to other countries. We are also thankful to MTN for their continued faith and support in our mutually beneficial and strengthening relationship. With the addition of these 1,000 sites, we have now reached 4,142 sites under contract and are quickly approaching our goal of 10,000 sites under contract within five years. NuRAN is proud to be at the forefront of our mission to bring essential mobile connectivity to those that need it most in a cost effective, profitable and an environmentally friendly manner." stated Francis Letourneau, CEO of NuRAN.

The estimated gross revenues are subject to among other things, associated project expenses including expenses associated with satellite bandwidth, site lease, network operations center expenses, curative and preventative maintenance fees, project management and monitoring fees, financing for the build out of the sites and insurance. Fees for the NaaS services provided by NuRAN under the agreement are paid on a revenue sharing basis. The project is expected to support 2G and 3G with variety of site categories to cover different population densities and coverage areas.

Similar to the previously announced MTN Sudan and MTN Namibia agreements, NuRAN expects to retain the ownership of the infrastructure after the completion of the contract which potentially increases the value of the agreement substantively. Ownership of the infrastructure by NuRAN extends the potential for recurring revenue generation to over 25 years.

New Live Sites

NuRAN is also pleased to report that an additional 11 sites including its first site in South Sudan and 10 in Cameroon have been added bringing the new total of live sites to 101 under NaaS business model. The Company continues to push forward in achieving its goal or 400 live sites by year end.

About MTN:

MTN is an emerging market mobile operator at the forefront of technological and digital changes. They provide a diverse range of voice, data, digital, fintech, wholesale and enterprise services to more than 280 million customers in 21 markets. Established in South Africa at the dawn of democracy in 1994 as a leader in transformation, they offer services to communities across Africa and the Middle East. MTN Côte d'Ivoire is a Mobile Operator in the country and has a strong focus on improving rural connectivity in rural areas in Côte d'Ivoire.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

Additional Information:

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

The estimates included in this news release relating to the calculation of the gross revenue of the agreements with MTN are based on multiplying an average population per site by the expected penetration rate which yields the number of mobile customers. This is then multiplied by the average revenue per customer per month (ARPU) to derive total revenue. MTN's direct costs associated with this revenue are deducted and the resulting amount is shared by both parties. The revenue share only applies to revenue in excess of a guaranteed amount which is the minimum paid to NuRAN. A penetration rate reduction factor has been used to mitigate risk. The base data used to calculate the total potential revenue of this agreement was provided by MTN based on average population, penetration rate and ARPU.

