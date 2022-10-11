Seasoned industry leaders will help drive the provider's global growth and innovation strategy

Scoutbee, the leading supplier intelligence and discovery platform provider, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with three strategic new hires. The company has appointed highly experienced marketing, sales, and business development leaders to help Scoutbee expand internationally, with a focus on the U.S. and EMEA markets.

"We're thrilled to welcome such talented and high-performance executive leaders to our team. Their combined experience and expertise will be invaluable for Scoutbee as we enter our next phase of growth," said Gregor Stühler,CEO of Scoutbee. "Supplier diversity and ESG are now top procurement criteria for many organizations, which brings tremendous opportunity for Scoutbee to scale and help more companies make strategic sourcing decisions and drive value. I'm confident that these additions to our executive team will strengthen Scoutbee's position as a true global player in data-driven and purposeful procurement

Scoutbee's expanded leadership team includes:

Roger Blumberg , Senior Vice President of Global Marketing: Blumberg leads Scoutbee's marketing efforts to drive forward the company's global expansion strategy. He has over 20 years of global SaaS and B2B marketing experience and has held leadership roles at JAGGAER, Synertrade, Coupa, Deem Inc., MFG.com, Ariba/FreeMarkets Inc, and more.





Learn more about Scoutbee and meet some of the leadership team at the SIG Global Executive Summit (October 17-19, Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort Spa, Rancho Mirage, CA). Gregor Stühler will lead a roundtable on Wednesday, October 19th around how to identify and mitigate risks in your supply chain.

About Scoutbee

Powered by AI and Big Data, Scoutbee enables faster end-to-end strategic sourcing processes with up to 90% less effort versus traditional methods. By providing comprehensive and dynamic supplier data, Scoutbee facilitates proactive sourcing decisions that strengthen supply chain resilience, improve sustainability, drive innovation, reduce time to market, and increase diversity. Scoutbee is trusted by industry leaders in automotive, fast-moving consumer goods, energy and utilities, and off-road vehicles. Having won many prestigious awards, including Unilever's 2022 "Partner with Purpose", Scoutbee is a recognized leader in AI-driven procurement technology. Backed by HV Capital (formerly HV Holtzbrinck Ventures), 42cap, Toba Capital, Atomico, Lakestar, and Next47, Scoutbee has raised $76m in funding to date. For more details, visit the website and follow Scoutbee on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

