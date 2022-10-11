STMicroelectronics Joins GSA Board with Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO

To further strengthen its representation in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) announces new European members on its Board of Directors and on its EMEA Leadership Council.

The GSA Board of Directors welcomes Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics, as a new member of the Board and Andreas Urschitz, Chief Marketing Officer and Member of Infineon's Management Board, to replace Dr. Helmut Gassel.

Representing some of the most influential companies in the industry, GSA's board assists in steering the organization's vision of providing a comprehensive global perspective and commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation and integration for the industry and across the ecosystem.

"STMicroelectronics and Infineon Technologies are true stalwarts in our industry. I am extremely pleased to have both Andreas and Jean-Marc join the GSA Board of Directors," said Jodi Shelton, CEO of GSA. "Jean-Marc has cultivated an exceptional team with clearly defined goals that are focused on ST's technology leadership, operational excellence, manufacturing prowess and sustainability. Andreas' strategic knowledge, technical experience and passion for sustainability will be a benefit to GSA's growing membership that spans more than 45 countries on six continents."

Shelton concluded, "Jean-Marc's and Andreas' insight and drive will be invaluable to our board as we progress as an organization and an industry; keeping our focus strong and executing on our vision." Shelton also thanked Dr. Helmut Gassel, on behalf of the entire Board, for his strategic, far-sighted contributions over these past few years.

Chery is STMicroelectronics' President and Chief Executive Officer and has held this position since May 2018. He is the Sole Member of ST's Managing Board and chairs its Executive Committee.

"I am honored to participate on GSA's Board and look forward to contributing to the evolution of the industry," said Chery. "The semiconductor industry is enabling the fast transformation of all industries and people's daily life through digitalization and electrification. We must do this in a sustainable way, and work to attract and retain the next generations of engineers who will continue to change the world."

Urschitz serves as a CMO and Member of the Management Board of Infineon Technologies AG (IFX). Before being appointed to the Board, he led Infineon's Power and Sensor Systems Division for 10 years, which focuses on power semiconductors driving energy efficiency and sensors powering IoT systems. These products make devices consume less and enable decarbonization and digitalization.

"As someone passionate about innovation and developing the best technologies possible, I know that the semiconductor industry plays a paramount role in pushing us beyond the limits of what we think is possible," said Urschitz. "I am excited to join GSA's Board and offer guidance as we continue to shape the future for ourselves, and for generations to come."

In addition to its new board members, GSA also announces three new members to its EMEA Leadership Council. The Council is comprised of C-Level executives from leading semiconductor companies throughout Europe who serve as advisors to the GSA Board of Directors on global and regional issues. The Council helps to further define GSA's European strategy, identifying what support EMEA companies need, additional tools and resources, as well as activities throughout the region.

The new Council members are:

Alessandro Cremonesi, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, STMicroelectronics

Angelique Van der Burg, Executive Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Infineon Technologies

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO, CEVA Inc.

"The addition of Alessandro, Angelique and Gideon to our EMEA Leadership Council is an invaluable asset as they provide guidance to our members and the industry regarding the impact of global and local events, governmental mandates, and social issues occurring in Europe and beyond. The work of our trusted leaders and council members is invaluable to our organization," stated Shelton.

Alessandro Cremonesi serves as STMicroelectronics' Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer and General Manager of STMicroelectronics' System Research and Applications (SRA) Group. He has managed the SRA group since 2013 and added the Innovation Office to his mandate in 2020. Cremonesi's responsibilities span from global innovation coordination to corporate advanced R&D to system-solutions support for ST customers. Cremonesi joined STMicroelectronics in 1984 after conducting research in optoelectronics at the University of Pavia where he received a degree in Electronics Engineering.

Angelique Van der Burg has served as Chief Procurement Officer at Infineon since 2019 when she set out to transform Infineon's purchasing support function into a procurement business team that "doesn't just acquire things but creates value". She leads a strong, inclusive and diverse team. Infineon spends billions of Euros with suppliers, thus Van der Burg sees the great potential and her responsibility in driving innovation together with the global supply base. In 2021, the German 'Handelsblatt' recognized her as one of Germany's 100 most innovative female leaders who have the courage to lead change. She has a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management Science from Eindhoven University of Technology and an MBA from The University Rotterdam School of Management.

Gideon Wertheizer has served as Chief Executive Officer of CEVA Inc. since May 2005 and joined the board of directors in January 2010. Wertheizer has 36 years of experience in the semiconductor and Silicon Intellectual Property (SIP) industries. He previously served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the DSP business unit at CEVA. Prior to joining CEVA in November 2002, Wertheizer held various executive positions at DSP Group, Inc., including such roles as Executive VP Strategic Business Development, Vice President for Marketing and Vice President of VLSI design. He holds a BsC for electrical engineering from Ben Gurion University in Israel and executive MBA from Bradford University in the United Kingdom.

About GSA:

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents 300+ corporate members on six continents, including more than 120 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $500B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.

