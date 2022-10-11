Respiratory Masks Market to Reach USD 2.4 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 16.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of respiratory disorders, rise in usage of N95 mask industry, and surge in number of product launches and approvals drive the growth of the global respiratory masks market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Respiratory Masks Market by Type (Disposable, Reusable), by Age Group (Neonatal and Pediatric, Adult , Geriatric), by End User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Clinics, Trauma Centers, Homecare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global respiratory mask industry generated $527.10 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2031.





Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of respiratory disorders, rise in usage of N95 mask industry, and surge in number of product launches and approvals drive the growth of the global respiratory masks market. However, fluctuations in prices of protective face masks and the production of non-biodegradable masks restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption of major strategies such as collaboration, partnership, acquisition, and business expansion create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand for respiratory masks as the Covid-19 infection spreads through air and respiratory masks play a crucial role in prevention of infection. This, in turn, surged the market revenue across the world.

Governments of almost every country across the world mandated the usage of respiratory masks for general public to prevent infection and reduce the number of cases. This led to increase in number of product launches by different manufacturers.

The usage of disposable or single-use respiratory masks increased tremendously among general populations. This presented numerous opportunities for manufacturers.

The number of product approvals surged considerably during the pandemic. In addition, the utilization of N95 masks increased the market revenue across the world.

Market players also manufactured biodegradable masks and rise in their awareness among general public led to new opportunities during the pandemic. Overall, the pandemic made a positive impact on the growth of the global respiratory masks market.

The disposable segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the disposable segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global respiratory masks market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in awareness among people regarding the effectiveness of single-use respiratory masks and increase in number of product launches. However, the reusable segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in usage and increase in the awareness among people regarding usage of this type of mask.

Purchase Inquiry:

The geriatric segment to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period

Based on age group, the geriatric segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global respiratory masks market, and is projected to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to surged susceptibility to respiratory diseases. However, the adult segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders among adult population. The report also analyzes the neonatal and pediatric segment.

The hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics segment to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global respiratory masks market, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rise in the number of hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics globally and rise in expenditure by governments to develop the healthcare infrastructure. The report also analyzes the segments including trauma centers and homecare.

North America to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global respiratory masks market, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases, surge in number of key players, and developed healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in expenditure by government organizations to develop the healthcare sector and increase in awareness among people regarding respiratory disorders. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players

3M

Honeywell International, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Zelinsky Group Ltd.

ANSELL Ltd.

Owens and Minor

Cardinal Health

KOKEN Ltd.

Moldex Metric

RSG Safety

