Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today its upcoming strategic expansion plans.

The Corporation has been presented several expansion opportunities related to equipment acquisitions and securing additional electrical capacity that delivers profitability even under the current depressed marketplace values. The Corporation has been presented the opportunity to acquire additional high end performance ASIC mining rigs from financially distressed miners at a greatly discounted cost.

In total, the Corporation is looking to acquire enough top-of-the-line ASIC miners so that the Corporation's total combined Bitcoin mining capability increases to between 165 PH/s to 220 PH/s. Should the Corporation elect to acquire enough new mining rigs at lucrative pricing, where the Corporation's mining capacity amounts to a combined total of 220 PH/s, the Corporation would mine approximately, 1 full Bitcoin being mined per day.

Furthermore, a combined total of up to 10MW of additional power has been offered to the Corporation via its Texas based mining facility.

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "This current challenging market has created a tough environment for all digital miners however it has presented us the opportunity the gain access to exceptional hardware deals for top-of-the-line miners that we could not afford before. We are working diligently to take advantage of securing the equipment presented to us in an expeditated fashion and we will make further announcements as progress on these endeavors further develops. The Corporation is also looking forward to launching its Web based Blockchain engagement platform, Bluesky Intelligence, in the coming weeks alongside scheduled press releases that explain the platform's value proposition to the marketplace."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky's digital currency mining may re-invest its mining profit. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale. For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com www.blueskyintel.com

