Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Announces Two New Grant Awards of $2 Million Each

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced the award of two additional Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) phase II grants totaling $4 million. The first award of $2 million is intended to assess image-guided dosimetry-based alpha particle therapy for neuroblastoma. The second award of $2 million was awarded for the purpose of combining receptor-targeted alpha particle therapy and immunotherapy to achieve complete responses in metastatic melanoma. These recently awarded grants bring the total amount of SBIR awards of approximately $17 million through October 2022 from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Cancer Institute (NCI) to our principal collaborators at the University of Iowa, including Michael K. Schultz, PhD, our co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, and Frances L. Johnson, MD, our co-founder and Chief Operating Officer.

"We are grateful that our science has been recognized since the Company's inception with such significant support from the NIH and NCI to support our targeted alpha therapy development activities," said Thijs Spoor, CEO of Viewpoint Molecular Targeting.

Dr. Schultz commented, "as our researchers continue to expand the potential applications of targeted alpha therapies generally, and the compelling science behind Pb-212 specifically, we continue to be excited by the transformational nature we think our emerging discoveries will have on the lives of cancer patients."

About Viewpoint Molecular Targeting

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes the isotope lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-a-NET) programs are entering Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.viewpointmt.com.

Viewpoint previously announced on September 29, 2022 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ISR ("Isoray")), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy. Additional details regarding the contemplated merger along with the merger agreement can be found in Isoray's current report on Form 8-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 28, 2022. The consummation of the merger is subject to approval by the shareholders of both Isoray and Viewpoint along with other customary closing conditions.

