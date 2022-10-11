SANUWAVE Health, Inc: SANUWAVE to Present Thursday October 13th at the Microcap Rodeo Presents The Windy City Roundup 2022

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTC PINK:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products has been invited to present at the Microcap Rodeo presents The Windy City Roundup 2022 conference, which is being held live Wednesday and Thursday October 12th - 13th, 2022.

SANUWAVE will present a live investor presentation on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 10:30 AM (CT). Replay will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46731.

A copy of the presentation will be made available early Thursday morning. The portal can be accessed through the following link https://sanuwave.com/investors/. The direct link and conference information will also be shared on the company's LinkedIN page.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences

The second-annual, live in-person MicroCap Rodeo is back. Join us as we go on the road and participate in the Windy City Roundup 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 60-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2023. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 25-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Investorrelations@Sanuwave.com

SOURCE: SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

