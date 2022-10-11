Recognized for its expertise and leadership in industrial processing films for 40 years, Chargeurs Protective Films, part of the Chargeurs Group's Technology division, is redefining its brand strategy and reaffirming its ambition.

Chargeurs Protective Films is now named Chargeurs Advanced Materials.

It develops cutting-edge industrial solutions to preserve and enhance the durability of its customers' materials worldwide. By accompanying surfaces throughout their manufacturing processes like a second skin, Chargeurs Advanced Materials contributes to the value of materials, from their very beginning until the end user.

Its customers know the company under four brands: Novacel, Boston Tapes Commercial, Main Tape and Novacel Performance Coatings. It is now gathering them under just one: Novacel.

With a presence in 90 countries, with more than 750 employees and 3,000 industrial customers and distributors, Novacel provides complete surface solutions for materials. It offers industrial processing films, technical tapes, lamination machines and specialty papers. Present in five markets, the group co-develops customized solutions and value-added services.

Novacel whose signature is 'Beyond the Surface' is deeply committed to sustainability and innovation, for the planet and people. With its rebranding, Novacel reaffirms its ambition as an expert committed to responsible surface solutions that enhance materials. It also wishes to accelerate its development in societal and environmental responsibility.

Novacel is proud to announce first achievements. Novacel eco-responsible range, Oxygen, is expanding to new markets, materials and processes. This range enables film' users to reduce their carbon footprint until 30%, reduces the use of fossil materials and is 100% recyclable. Novacel is also investing in its assets to develop new products, while at the same time reducing its impact on the planet: 80% water consumption reduction in the last 5 years, investment in alternative sources of energy, as well as reduction of energy consumption.

About Novacel:

Novacel is a 40-year-old worldwide leader in surface solutions. Novacel proposes full solutions to its BtoB customers with industrial processing films, technical tapes, paper products, machines and a set of services. Novacel contributes to its customers' industrial efficiency.

Present in 90 countries, with more than 750 employees, Novacel whose signature is 'Beyond the Surface' is deeply committed to sustainability and innovation, for the planet and people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005746/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Sophie Lussiez sophie@complurielle.fr 033 6 74 04 56 82