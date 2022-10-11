Condor Technologies NV is at the forefront of revolutionizing the dental intra-oral device market and is poised to benefit from a transformational megatrend of digitalization throughout the clinics and laboratories worldwide

Ernest C. Schlotter, a senior analyst at SISM Investors based in Zurich, Switzerland, and a four-star analyst according to StarMine, a former Thomson Reuters company, published an eight-page report on Condor Technologies NV (MLMFI.PA ISIN: BE6252013725) dated October 4, 2022. The report includes a 12-24-month target equity valuation and analyst rating/recommendation. SISM Investors met its 12-month price target of 97.50 by valuing the Company's business based on comparable company analysis within the dental and medical supplies industry. READ THE FULL CONDOR TECHNOLOGIES RESEARCH REPORT

According to the report by analyst Schlotter: "The new digital technology is rapidly changing the future of dentistry, and the pandemic has played a role in advancing the technology revolution. Condor competes in this fastest-growing segment of the dental market and invents, manufactures, and sells dental intra-oral scannersin Europe and internationally. The new flagship product in development is the 'ARCH 1'. The world-first software-driven intra-oral tray scanner uses multiple cameras to create 3D images and is 5G compatible and can also be used in Teledentistry."

Schlotter added: "Surge in acquisitions and significant investments in 2022 drives dental devices market. Condor Technologies sold its first generation IOS technology product upon finishing the development for twenty-six million euros. The rapidly changing dental devices market is a high-growth, high-margin business. We believe that Condor hat can create significant shareholder value in the future; its flagship, the 'ARCH 1'is at the forefront of revolutionizing the dental intra-oral device market, and the Company is committed to investing heavily in R&D to bring more new technologies and products to the marketplacesWe estimate sales of €66.1M by 2024 and €4.48 earnings per share, reflecting 97.50 per share.

SISM Research 2022 Disclosure: SISM Investors have received compensation from an investor relations consulting firm engaged by the issuer for providing research coverage for a period of no less than one year. SISM Investors received a fee of CHF 15,000 for these services provided to or regarding the issuer: Please read the disclaimer at the end of the research report.

