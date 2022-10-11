Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms, including mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within The Netherlands, is pleased to announce that Red Light Holland Advisory Board member, Akwasi Owusu-Bempah will participate at Bloomberg CityLab 2022, being held in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, October 9-11, 2022.

Bloomberg CityLab is the preeminent global cities summit organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with the Aspen Institute. The summit brings together city leaders, notable innovators, business leaders, and urban planners from around the world to uncover and share some of the boldest thinking and most actionable solutions to problems facing urban centers. Akwasi Owusu-Bempah will join an international panel of experts to discuss promising approaches to drug legalization on October 11, 2022.

"Akwasi is recognized as a global thought leader in the area of drug policy, and it is always nice to see him speaking on the international stage, but also in the backyard of our recreational business, in The Netherlands," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and director of Red Light Holland. "We've built an incredibly strong team of business leaders and experts to wisely advise and help grow Red Light Holland, while also aiming to spread the message on affordable and equitable access and the responsible use of naturally-occurring psilocybin. Personally, I'm grateful for Akwasi's support and voice, representing Red Light, on such an important stage," added Shapiro.

"It's an honor to be invited by Bloomberg CityLab 2022 to speak about drug policy around the world. I look forward to representing Red Light Holland, proudly, with some of the world's brightest minds, innovators and empathetic leaders," said Akwasi, Owusu-Bempah, Red Light Holland Advisor.

For more information: https://citylab.bloomberg.org

Akwasi Owusu-Bempah Bio: https://redlight.co/team/advisory-board

About Red Light Holland:

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation that specializes in the mushroom industry, and specifically home grow kits for functional natural mushrooms, while being engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of premium brands of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Director

Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)

Email: todd@redlight.co

Website: www.RedLight.co

