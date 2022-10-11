NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces the Approval of the Notice of Intent for it's Triple T Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) (NV Gold or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received the approval of the Notice of Intent (NOI) for the Company's Triple T Gold Project in Pershing County, Nevada ("Triple T").

About the Triple T Gold Property:

Comprised of 41 claims and located in the Humboldt Range 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers (26.1 miles) southeast of the Florida Canyon gold mine (see Figure 1).

Formerly named Fisher Canyon, Triple T was initially drilled by Evolving Gold in 2007 and became NV Gold's principal exploration asset when the Company was formed in 2009.

NV Gold started in May 2009 with geological reconnaissance, followed by several campaigns of surface rock and soil geochemistry sampling, and concluded with a drilling program in October 2009.

Two principal zones of gold mineralization, the "South Area," and the "North Area," were identified by earlier exploration and drilling campaigns. A third zone of rock chip gold-anomalism, called the "Next Target," was never drilled.

In June 2021, the Company signed a Lease Agreement (the "Agreement") providing NV Gold the right to lease an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in Triple T.

The Company, guided by 3-D Leapfrog modelling, sees the opportunity to re-evaluate this comprehensive near-surface, oxide-gold potential with gold grades up to 11.7 g/t Au from rock chip sampling and open drill intercepts of 32 meters @ 0.73 g/t Au (Evolving Gold in 2007) and 16.8 meters @ 1.345 g/t Au (NV Gold in 2009), to improve and enhance the Property to a pre-discovery stage (see Figure 2 & 3) .

and open drill intercepts of (Evolving Gold in 2007) and (NV Gold in 2009), to improve and enhance the Property to a pre-discovery stage (see Figure 2 & 3) . The Company has recently received the approval of the Triple T "Notice of Intent (NOI)" for 10 additional RC (reverse circulation) holes and will commence with the drill site construction by the end of this month.

Thomas Klein, VP Exploration stated, "I am excited to have received the approval for drilling NV Gold's Triple T Gold Project located at the southeastern end of the Humboldt Range, Pershing County, Nevada. Triple T is one of three promising lease agreements the Company has done with Tom Callicrate (Mountain Gold Claims, LLC) over the last year. The Project has decent gold values with multiple grams up to 11.7 g/t Au from rock chip sampling and the remaining open gold intercepts from historical drilling in excess of 1.0 g/t Au were compelling enough to get the Project added back to NV Gold's Exploration Portfolio."

Figure 1: NV Gold Landholding Map

Figure 2: Triple T Gold Project General Location Map

Figure 3: Triple T Gold Project Oxide Mineralization and 2009 Drill Intercepts

Figure 4: Leapfrog Gold Model with NW-looking Cross-section showing open Gold Mineralization

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-financed exploration company with ~80 million shares issued, a solid treasury and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2022 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Seaberg, Director and CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719811/NV-Gold-Announces-the-Approval-of-the-Notice-of-Intent-NOI-for-its-Triple-T-Gold-Project-in-Nevada