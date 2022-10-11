One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire UK-headquartered engineering consultancy and infrastructure services provider Amey plc ("Amey" or "the Company") from Ferrovial, S.A. (BME:FER)

Founded in 1921, Amey is a top-five contractor to the UK's government and public sector, with a 100-year history in engineering design, construction, maintenance, and project management of critical national infrastructure assets. Amey's core markets are transport infrastructure and government buildings, and its competencies cover engineering and systems design, data science, analytics and digitalization and a broad range of technical and more basic contracting services. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees across 200 locations in the UK.

"Amey is a well-regarded, long-standing player in the critical infrastructure design and management space in the UK, and we are very excited about the enhanced opportunities for growth Amey will have as an independent company," said Ante Kusurin, Principal, One Equity Partners. "We believe that the UK's decarbonization efforts and Net Zero strategy will also accelerate growth by creating new opportunities for sustainable infrastructure."

"This transaction represents a step forward in our Horizon 24 business plan, focused on developing sustainable infrastructure to continue creating value for our shareholders, our stakeholders and the communities in which we operate. The deal practically concludes the divestment of the Services business," said Ignacio Madridejos, CEO of Ferrovial.

Buckthorn Partners, LLP, a UK-based investment firm, will partner with OEP in this transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Amey plc

Amey is a leading infrastructure services and engineering company. The company is at the heart of modern Britain, helping the economy to grow by designing, maintaining and transforming the nation's strategic assets. Amey's 14,000 employees are behind the critical services the country relies on every day and they each take personal pride in their public service. The company's unique engineering and operations experience, together with data driven insight from its consulting business, delivers better results for our clients. Amey is a trusted partner of government both national and local managing assets and complex projects that are vital to the sustainable growth of the country. Learn more at www.amey.co.uk.

