Device Authority positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for IoT Identity & Access Management (IoT IAM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The?Quadrant Knowledge Solutions?SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading IoT Identity & Access Management (IoT IAM) platform vendors.

Device Authority, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Device Authority as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM analysis of the global IoT Identity & Access Management (IoT IAM) market.





The?Quadrant Knowledge Solutions'?SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Arnab Paul, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions', "Device Authority's device centric IAM platform KeyScaler secures data and automates zero trust policies for IoT devices by managing the full lifecycle of machine identities at scale. The platform provides sophisticated functionalities to deploy and manage PKI for IoT devices through automated device onboarding, zero-touch provisioning, authentication, credential management, and end-to-end policy data encryption. Additionally, the platform offers a highly flexible lifecycle management solution to protect and manage IoT solutions."

"With its ability to cater to diverse customer needs across industry verticals with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, cloud-native platform, and product suite with high scalability, Device Authority has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: IoT Identity & Access Management (IoT IAM), 2022," adds Arnab.

Device Authority's CEO Darron Antill comments, "It is great to see the unique capabilities of our KeyScaler platform continue to be recognised in this way. Our ability to provide total device, data and operational trust to customers' IoT projects at scale is transformative for these businesses and even more so as legislation places increasing demands on IoT security. The Device Authority team deserves great credit for building a software security platform revered by analysts such as Quadrant as well as our customers."

Quadrant Knowledge Solution defines IoT Identity & Access Management (IoT IAM) as a technology that offer a scalable solution for deploying and managing security keys and certificates to enable device identity and integrity to be cryptographically proven and validated throughout its lifecycle. A purpose-built device-centric IAM solution is required to secure IoT devices, as traditional employee-centric IAM or customer IAM (CIAM) solutions are incapable of addressing IoT-specific challenges. Traditional IAM systems were designed to enforce access control policies for the users and their access to enterprise networks, applications, and data. These systems are incapable of handling billions of IoT devices, their identities, and communications with other entities, including other devices, people, and applications on the network.

With widespread distribution in various sectors, including consumer sector businesses, industrial, energy & utility, building & facilities, mobility, and infrastructure, the Internet of things (IoT) is probably the most adopted technology of the decade. However, as the technology's adaptation has increased, so have the security concerns around it. Therefore, organizations of all sizes have prioritized the need to protect IoT devices from threats such as hacking, data breach, and privacy-related issues. This security imposition has been voluntary by the companies or is enforced by stringent regulatory frameworks such as General Data Privacy Rule (GDPR) and California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA). Looking at the cybersecurity concerns, many technology vendors have started developing their Identity Access Management (IAM) products that can easily be integrated with both legacy and modern IoT devices for full coverage of IoT security concerns.

About Device Authority

Device Authority is a global leader in securing machine identities and enabling zero trust for IoT. Device Authority's KeyScaler is the only platform to automate and manage machine identities throughout their lifecycle, delivering automated device provisioning, authentication, credential management, policy-based end-to-end data security/encryption and secure updates and providing complete device, data and operational trust.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

