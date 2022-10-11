DigiMax Global Inc.: DigiMax Announces Strategic Partnership with U.S. Home Services Payments and Banking App ScanPay

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Spetz Tech Inc. ("Spetz") has entered into a strategic partnership agreement (the "Agreement") with StorePay Inc. to use their leading-edge real-time payment and banking app. ScanPay is a secure mobile payment solution and invoicing app for small businesses, home technicians, and home service providers.

ScanPay is unique in that it allows service providers to create invoices and collect payment immediately on the job site without the need for additional hardware or card readers. ScanPay allows the service provider to receive instant payouts without the typical 2-3 day delay.

The Agreement marks the first partnership for Spetz as it prepares to enter the US market before its official launch date. Pursuant to the Agreement, ScanPay and Spetz will offer service providers user registration incentives on a mutual basis. ScanPay has an existing user base of service providers in the US that are qualified for Spetz contracting jobs. The companies will work together on various marketing activities to grow their customer base in the US and increase brand awareness.

The partnership is aligned with the core business activities of both Spetz and ScanPay. Customers can be matched with the best available service provider through Spetz and then complete the payment to their service provider through ScanPay. ScanPay supports numerous payment options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Bank Transfer (ACH), and all major credit and debit cards bearing a Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Diners Club logo.

ScanPay Founder and CEO, Venkat Paruchuri commented "ScanPay is revolutionizing the way home services professionals get paid. We are already processing more than $10 million USD in yearly transactions for merchants, growing 30% per month. We're excited to partner with Spetz because they are revolutionizing the way home service professionals find jobs. Getting the right jobs and receiving payment in the simplest and most affordable way is a winning combination for home service pros."

Spetz CEO, Yossi Nevo Commented "We are delighted to have entered into a partnership with ScanPay who are offering a great solution for service providers to receive payment on the job. The ability for service providers to receive payment on the job via ScanPay will enhance Spetz's current advantage of connecting service providers to get customers in real-time, in the areas they want to work, and only at the times they're available. Our partnership with ScanPay will allow us to offer a unique experience to our service providers and ensure they have all the tools they need to run their business in a smooth and effective manner."

Spetz CMO, Ofir Friedman commented "This partnership is aligned with our US launch marketing plan that is based on a combination of digital marketing campaigns with strategic partnerships and partner programs. We believe that partnerships like these can increase brand awareness for Spetz as well as help with our growth in the US market."

About ScanPay

ScanPay is a simple way to collect all types of digital payments. The app is built for home service business owners, and provides a safe, secure, and reliable way of accepting payments from customers. Businesses can easily set up the app and accept digital payments within minutes. The app has an easy-to-use interface and lets users create invoices on-site and in real-time. ScanPay is available on Android and iOS.

Website: www.goscanpay.com

About DigiMax

DigiMax Global is a technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced technological solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. The company's vision is to create unique technology solutions to better enhance the decision-making capacity of organizations and people around the world.

In August 2022 DigiMax acquired Spetz Tech Ltd, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is already operating in the United Kingdom, Australia and Israel with a target launch in the USA, in Q4 2022. Spetz's management and advisory team has significant experience in the service provider industry and in artificial intelligence applications.

Spetz website: www.spetz.app

