Lusha Delivers on Commitment to Privacy and Data Protection Compliance Through TrustArc Enterprise Certification Seal

This certification solidifies Lusha's position as an industry leader in data privacy protection, with the company having recently announced being awarded ISO 27701 and IAPP certification.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lusha , the crowdsourced data community for B2B sales and marketing professionals, today announced that it has attained the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal from TrustArc, the leader in data privacy management and automation. This certification further demonstrates Lusha's commitment to data protection principles and standards for privacy, security, and transparency.

Lusha is a sales intelligence platform that provides sales professionals and teams of all sizes with easy access to enterprise-grade solutions, helping them identify ideal target buyers via data-driven insights on who they should approach, when, and why.

With the introduction of privacy regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the sales intelligence industry has been forced to tighten its standards for collecting, processing, and transferring data. With this latest certification, Lusha is continuing to set new industry standards of data privacy and compliance.

"As a data-driven company providing a data solution, Lusha is very aware of the privacy standards that have been set and are proud to be pushing our industry forward in terms of regulatory compliance and protection," said Yoni Tserruya, Co-Founder and CEO of Lusha. "Businesses today rely heavily on data to make informed decisions and ensure they are reaching the most relevant audiences quickly and effectively."

The TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification aligns with the standards set forth in the TrustArc Privacy & Data Governance Framework, as well as the unique regulatory requirements which the program is based on. The TrustArc framework is based upon globally recognized laws and regulatory standards, such as the OECD Privacy Guidelines, the APEC Privacy Framework, the EU GDPR, and ISO 27001.

"At Lusha, we are dedicated to ensuring that we provide our community of users the most accurate data, while ensuring personal data privacy is held to the strictest standards," continued Tserruya. "With the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal, our customers, partners, and investors can rest assured that our data privacy meets the regulatory requirements and data protection laws."

Earlier this year, Lusha also announced that it had become the first B2B Sales Intelligence Platform to receive ISO 27701 Certification, the highest third-party certification to date for managing and processing personal identifiable information (PII) holders. The company also announced certification of its entire legal and compliance team as privacy professionals by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). These three certifications exemplify Lusha's serious approach to data privacy, regulatory compliance, and information security, and its dedication to upholding the highest standards of personal data protection.

About Lusha:

Lusha is a crowdsourced data community and sales intelligence platform which empowers B2B sales professionals to identify, engage and close qualified prospects thanks to accurate and accessible data. Lusha recommends relevant prospects and organizations, eliminating cumbersome research and allowing salespeople to focus on selling. Lusha's community approach ensures that salespeople from organizations of all sizes have access to accurate sales data. Lusha was founded in 2016 by Assaf Eisenstein and Yoni Tserruya and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Lusha's community has expanded to nearly 800,000 sales professionals and 273,000 sales organizations including Google, Microsoft, Dropbox and Uber. For more information, visit www.lusha.com .

