Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (CSE: LIFT) (FSE: WS0) ("Li-FT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Iain Scarr to the board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Scarr is the founder of IMEX Consultants, an industrial minerals consultancy that operates across the entire value chain, from mineral exploration, to mine and refinery development and commercialization specializing in lithium, boron minerals, potash and soda ash discoveries. During his 30 year tenure with Rio Tinto, where his most recent position was Commercial Director and VP Exploration, Industrial Minerals Division, he was responsible for multiple mineral discoveries in North and South America and Africa.

Following his career at Rio Tinto, Mr. Scarr focused on the lithium opportunity in South America. Over a period of 12 years, Mr. Scarr brought three lithium projects in Argentina to feasibility study stage before being acquired. He joined Lithium One Inc. to advance the Sal de Vida lithium brine deposit in Argentina through to feasibility (a production decision) with Galaxy Resources. Following Galaxy, Mr. Scarr worked for the Enirgi Group, overseeing the completion of a positive feasibility study for the world-class Rincon lithium brine project, which is also in Argentina. Most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Millennial Lithium, he advanced their flagship Pastos Grandes Lithium Project through Feasibility Study, Pilot Plant design, commissioning and operations before the project was acquired by Lithium Americas earlier this year.

"We are delighted to add Iain to the board of directors," commented Julie Hajduk, CEO of Li-FT. "His experience in lithium exploration and development globally will bring a tremendous amount of practical knowledge to our team."

"I am excited to be joining Li-FT as a board member at this time," said Mr. Scarr. "The lithium market is in need of new quality sources of lithium globally, and Li-FT's project and exploration portfolio represents the enormous potential for lithium minerals in Canada, among the best mining jurisdictions in the world. I look forward to collaborating with management and my fellow board members to take this company to the next level."

Mr. Scarr holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from California State University and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business. Other qualifications include a Certified Professional Geologist from the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Certified Minerals Project Manager from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

About Li-FT

Li-FT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, specifically lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company currently holds a 100% interest on the Rupert Project, which is a 155,000 hectare greenfield lithium pegmatite exploration initiative, and has recently signed an option agreement for a 15,323 hectare project with 70% interest on the Pontax Property. On September 21, 2022 The Company additionally entered into an option agreement for a 18,535 hectare property with a 100% on the Lac des Montages Project. All properties are located in the James Bay region in Quebec, Canada.

