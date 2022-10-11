Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Record Attendance at its 2022 User Group Meeting for the NetSapiens Award-Winning Communications Platform

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and video collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels announced that it has completed the 12th annual Crexendo® powered NetSapiens® User Group meeting (UGM). The meeting took place at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort and Spa, Miami Florida October 2nd through 6th.

The User Group Meeting is an annual event that brings together the Crexendo® powered by NetSapiens® team, with NetSapiens platform licensees. This year's event had a record attendance of over 350 including partners from the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. The conference included intensive sales and engineering workshops, best of class practices and programs, and updates on improvements and enhancements to the NetSapiens platform. The UGM focused on education and growth but also had time in the evening for great socialization, including a yacht trip as well as attending a Miami Marlins game where our COO Doug Gaylor got to throw out the first pitch.

Crexendo's award winning services have received numerous accolades this year including the 2022 Communications Solutions Product of The Year Award, as well as the 2022 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award by TMC. These come on the back of receiving the prestigious G2 customer review awards as a High Performer in both VoIP Providers & Contact Center (Customer Communications Management) categories in the 2022 Summer G2 report. Our solutions currently support over 2.5 million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "The results of the UGM exceeded even our very high expectations. The record attendance and excitement of all of the participants confirms that the Crexendo® powered by NetSapiens® platform provides the best service benefits and support in the industry. Our people are the reason that we are the fastest growing platform. The excitement of everyone at the event convinces me that this is just the beginning, we will continue to grow, continue to add partners, and continue to update and improve the platform to accelerate our acceptance and growth."

Anand Buch, Chief Strategy Officer commented, "It is amazing to see the growth and success of our User Group Meeting from our initial meeting over 12 years ago to today. The fact that we also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the NetSapiens® platform at the conference also illustrates the strength of what we have built and how much potential we have for future growth."

