PayQuicker Named Platinum Winner for Payment Innovation of the Year by Juniper Research's 2022 Future Digital Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / PayQuicker , an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, was named the Platinum Winner of the Payment Innovation of the Year category by Juniper Research's 2022 Future Digital Awards . This comes one the heels of PayQuicker's latest debut of Payouts OS , which packages PayQuicker's time-tested technology into a payouts-as-a-service platform that meets the needs of corporate clients to pay gig economy workers, and small to medium-sized businesses across a diverse set of industries.

The Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments? recognize "challengers and disruptors" who have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future.

"PayQuicker is doing exactly that - disrupting the space to bring streamlined payouts technology to businesses across a variety of industries and their employees," said Charles Rosenblatt, President of PayQuicker . "We have 15+ years of experience creating financial inclusivity for worldwide workforces. With a wide range of global clients, PayQuicker offers custom payouts services that can scale up or down with a business. This recognition is both humbling and rewarding for our team, who have worked hard to increase the speed and efficiency at which workers globally receive their money."

Entries are vetted by a panel of analysts at Juniper Research, which shortlists potential winners based on product innovation, features and benefits, product partnerships, certification and compliance, and future business prospects. Candidates are further scored against rigorous criteria and verified by a team of experts.

The PayQuicker platform is perfectly equipped to serve the needs of the growing global gig economy. Today, it supports payouts in over 200 countries and territories and over 40 major currencies, streamlining cross-border payments. By leveraging partnerships, including Mastercard, Pathward, Barclays, Convera, PPS, Corpay's Cross-Border business, and Nium, the company is bringing instant payments at the lowest cost on a global scale.

PayQuicker is an innovative global financial technology company that provides its corporate and consumer clients with a robust payments and treasury platform. Since 2007, we have been revolutionizing payouts, allowing businesses of any size to offer instant payouts across 214 countries and territories in over 40 major currencies via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, local bank transfers and mobile wallets. PayQuicker leverages its award-winning solutions to serve the diverse needs of clients across industries. Our cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack enables clients to white-label our products, empowering fast and flexible spending options under their own branded experience. Our mission is to enable clients with superior payment and purchasing power that immediately drives business growth with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com/ .

