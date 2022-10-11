Openly is Live in South Carolina, the Palmetto State

Continues rapid expansion across the United States, now operating in 21 states

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, is available in South Carolina. Independent insurance agents in South Carolina can access Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage, obtaining quotes in seconds.

"We're excited to offer the independent agents of South Carolina our tech-enabled product, and provide homeowners with comprehensive insurance options that can give them peace of mind, knowing their home is protected," said Ty Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of Openly. "We look forward to continuing to expand across the United States, and bring more independent agents onto our platform as we continue to grow as a leading homeowners insurance provider."

South Carolina marks the twenty-first state in Openly's nationwide expansion, and the Company will now empower the nearly 500 independent insurance agencies serving homeowners across the state. Today, over 1,800 independent insurance agencies offer Openly's product to homeowners across these now twenty states, and the platform boasts a 90% retention rate among homeowners to renew policies.

"When I first found out about Openly at the IAOA conference in January of 2020, I knew that they were going to change the way Homeowners Insurance is written," said David Watson, Partner at Summit. "Fast forward to October of 2022 and I am excited to have Openly in our agency. Their top-notch technology and ease to do business are second to none. We're extremely excited to do big things as an Openly agency!"

Openly has been making waves across the insurance industry as of late, most recently announcing the launch of Openly Insurance Company , an insurance carrier licensed in 17 states. This announcement followed news of the Company's $75M Series C funding round , and the expansion of its reinsurance division and hire of former Everest Re Head of Portfolio Management, Anthony Landi, as Head of Reinsurance and Capital Management.

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. The company announced its tremendous growth in the past year, achieving 700% in in-force premium, 250% growth in independent insurance agents selling on its platform, and hiring more than 100 employees. This rapid growth signals the company's continued commitment to bringing independent agents transparent and comprehensive home insurance coverage.

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc .

