Apiture Recognized as Platinum Winner of Banking Innovation by Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards for Second Consecutive Year

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, has been named Platinum Winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards .

The awards recognize organizations that have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future. This is the second consecutive year that Apiture has been recognized for this award, a testament to the platform's agility in meeting the evolving digital banking needs of U.S. banks and credit unions.

"It is an honor to be recognized once again by Juniper Research," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "The entire Apiture team is focused on positioning financial institutions for the future by delivering the in-demand features today's consumers and businesses demand. We are committed to ongoing innovation through our in-house development efforts and partnerships with more than 200 best-of-breed fintechs."

Apiture has announced several exciting developments this year. In February, Apiture launched the Apiture Digital Banking Platform , a suite of consumer and business banking solutions delivered on a single, cloud-based platform. In July, Apiture announced the closing of a $29 million fundraising round led by Live Oak Bank, with participation from Pinnacle Bank and BHG Financial.

Most recently, Apiture was named a finalist for the 2022 NC Tech Awards , North Carolina's annual statewide awards program recognizing innovation, growth, and leadership in the tech sector. Apiture also debuted its own awards program, " Apiture Innovators ," to recognize the banks and credit unions demonstrating the most unique and innovative uses of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform .

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

