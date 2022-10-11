Nasdaq Listed Tech Giant now Leveraging the TotalSocial Data and Analytics Platform. Pilot Project to Measure Ads at the Most Watched Sporting Event in North America.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a new major customer account by its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs Inc.

This latest major account signing is with a Nasdaq listed multinational technology giant with a current market capital of over US $1 trillion and a diversified holdings of operating subsidiaries that includes international leaders in technology, media and entertainment. Key subsidiaries include household name brands within the online advertising, cloud computing, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, OTT, web video streaming, consumer electronics and web application and processing software markets.

The inaugural project will analyze advertising sponsorship value and impact of its flagship web video streaming platform during the most watched sporting event in North America. Leveraging the TotalSocial® data and analytics PaaS the client seeks to gain a deeper understanding of their multimedia advertising and sponsorship campaigns at major tentpole sporting events, and other global media and marketing opportunities.

The comprehensive study was designed to measure the full impact of multimedia advertising investments at the event and optimize future campaigns to drive maximum results. The analysis and campaign outcomes that TotalSocial® provides will reveal relevant engagement data and key performance metrics for future advertising initiatives.

"We are excited to add this technology giant to our portfolio of Fortune 500 clients within the sports and media verticals and our sponsorship evaluation practice. High-profile brands complimenting their own massive data and proprietary measurement systems with our unique data and analytics solutions is a testament to the effectiveness of the TotalSocial® PaaS. As we continue to expand our market presence, partnering with world-class brands establishes a trend of increased utility and accelerates acceptance of our proprietary analytics processes as a leading analytics solution. This trend is strengthening our sponsorship practice and adding more large-scale clients in the tech and media verticals," reports Steven Brown, President of Engagement Labs.

For more insights into the TotalSocial® analytics software, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

