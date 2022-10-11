Industry Leading Link Management Platform Partnering with Global Growth Equity Firm

Today, branded link management platform, Rebrandly, announced its investment by growth equity firm, Five Elms Capital. The investment will fuel the scaling of the team and the release of additional products and features built to optimize content performance.

Rebrandly allows users to customize, share and measure the performance of links via a secure and easy-to-use platform. Rebrandly's proprietary suite of tools not only shortens lengthy links but enables users to leverage their name or brand within the text, promoting a higher click-through rate and lessening the likelihood that search engines or social platforms will block links. In addition, users can easily redirect, revise or remove linked content without changing the original text. This combination of branded trust, private analytics, powerful security (Rebrandly is the only SaaS link management platform to achieve SOC2 compliance), and easy editability makes Rebrandly the market-leading link management platform, according to G2.

"Rebrandly changes the way companies think about link management by providing a unique solution that creates a competitive advantage for their customers," stated Thomas Kershisnik, Managing Director at Five Elms Capital. "We are excited to partner with Rebrandly because they're a company with a rare combination of product-led growth, proprietary feature differentiation, extremely high customer satisfaction, market dominance, and a strong team dedicated to innovation that will lead to continued success and scale."

In addition to the investment, the company appointed Five Elms' Operating Advisor, Carla Bourque, as CEO. With more than 20 years of B2B SaaS commercial leadership experience, Bourque has a solid track record of scaling global businesses to achieve meaningful outcomes. She has held executive leadership roles with Nielsen, SimilarWeb, and Buddy Media (Salesforce) and served as a Board Member of Five Elms' portfolio companies, Playvox and Outfit (recently acquired by Smartsheet). Rebrandly, founder and former CEO, Davide De Guz will stay with the company, transitioning into an innovation leadership role and helping to form the roadmap for new products and services.

"Links are the essential connectors between people and experiences; they serve as the conduit for eCommerce, content, payments, data, apps, and social sharing. The volume of links being generated each day is massive and growing exponentially as we move from a centralized to a decentralized web where individuals want better control of their digital lives." stated Bourque. "Rebrandly is uniquely positioned to address this demand and overtake legacy players in the space. The company's market-leading branded link-management platform delivers superior performance, security, value, and results. I am excited to work with the Rebrandly team to continue to dominate the current link-management market and all of the future markets we enter, backed by Five Elm's support."

With this investment, Five Elms will help Rebrandly expand in the U.S. and internationally, growing market share for Rebrandly's industry-leading link management suite of solutions. Since Five Elms' inception in 2006, the firm has successfully partnered with more than 50 software companies operating across 16 countries.

For more information on Rebrandly, please visit https://www.rebrandly.com. For additional information on Five Elms, please see https://www.fiveelms.com.

About Rebrandly

Rebrandly is a link management platform that allows users to securely brand, analyze and share custom URLs via a suite of industry-leading solutions. Rebrandly increases brand awareness, improves conversion rates, and privately tracks advanced analytics, helping creators of all sizes securely manage and measure their content performance. Founded in 2015, Rebrandly serves tens of thousands of organizations worldwide, including Delta Airlines, Land Rover, and Zillow. The company is based in the US, with offices in Italy, Ireland, India, Moldova, and the Phillipines.

About Five Elms

Five Elms Capital is a leading growth investor in world-class software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Five Elms maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in the best software platforms globally.

