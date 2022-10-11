Royal Philips: Philips Ambient Experience solution at Children's Medical Center Dallas helps calm young patients with behavioral health issues, winning multiple design awards

October 11, 2022

Philips receives Center for Health Design 'Touchstone Award' for exemplary use of evidence-based design in Ambient Experience solutions that help the emergency department at Children's Medical Center Dallas improve care for pediatric patients with behavioral health issues

Behavioral health solution recognized by three other awards and an honorable mention in the last year as an outstanding example of Philips' ability to improve the patient and staff experience in the pursuit of better healthcare delivery



Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips * for the Ambient Experience behavioral health rooms it co-developed with Children's Medical Center Dallas , which humanizes mental health care delivery in the hospital's emergency departmentfrom the Industrial Designers Society of America, an 'Innovation by Design Award 2022' from Fast Company , and a winner 'Health & Wellness Award' from Core77 . In March 2022, the solution also received an honorable mention in Fast Company's 'World Changing Ideas 2022' list.





In addition to Children's Medical Center Dallas, Ambient Experience behavioral health rooms have also recently been installed in the emergency department of Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health (Oklahoma City, OK, U.S.).





Human-focused innovation

Co-development of the Ambient Experience behavioral health rooms for Children's Medical Center Dallas was led by Philips Experience Design , a dedicated group within Philips that works collaboratively with clinicians, patients, and consumers to pinpoint issues, define opportunities, translate insights, and co-create solutions that improve the patient and staff experience. The group combines multiple specialists in the design of spaces, software, services, and multimedia content in order to create human-focused innovations that offer hospital patients and staff an engaging and pleasant experience. Their work can be applied to virtually any hospital setting - from radiology rooms, cath labs, and ORs, to preparation and recovery areas, reception areas and waiting rooms.





This human-focused design approach focuses on fulfilling four interlinked objectives - providing patients with the physical and emotional comfort they need; supporting staff-patient contact and communication; actively involving patients in their care; and optimizing working environments and departmental efficiency. Reducing patient anxiety by providing physical and emotional support enables better patient-staff communication, leading to improved patient cooperation, satisfaction, and loyalty. Actively involving patients in their care leads to a greater sense of empowerment and better therapy compliance. Operational efficiency improvements free up time for clinicians to focus on their patients, potentially leading to more personalized care and better patient outcomes. All these benefits combine to enhance the staff and patient experience, helping improve patient satisfaction scores, reduce staff burn-out, and increase staff retention.





For more information on Philips Ambient Experience behavioral health rooms at Children's Medical Center Dallas, watch the webinar .





* The gold-level Touchstone Award for the Philips Ambient Experience room solution at Children's Medical Center Dallas was presented on October 10, 2022, during the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo, in San Antonio, TX, U.S.

For further information, please contact:

Joost Maltha

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116

Email: joost.maltha@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.

Attachments