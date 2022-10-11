Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.10.2022
11.10.2022 | 15:20
ACCESSWIRE: irlabs Celebrates Success of Capital Markets Comeback Tour - Highlights

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs"), a dynamic women-led investor relations agency, held its successful inaugural Capital Markets Comeback Tour across Canada in May and June 2022, connecting over 400 attendees from the capital markets community with innovative investment opportunities. See the highlights here:

For more information on irlabs' 2022 Capital Markets Comeback Tour, visit https://www.irlabs.ca/the-comeback-tour.

For a copy of the original release please click the following link: https://www.accesswire.com/704370/irlabs-Celebrates-Success-of-Capital-Markets-Comeback-Tour

CONTACT:

IR Labs Inc.
Alyssa Barry
Principal and Co-Founder
alyssa@irlabs.ca
833-947-LABS (5227)

ACCESSWIRE
digitalsales@accesswire.com
919-228-6235

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719851/irlabs-Celebrates-Success-of-Capital-Markets-Comeback-Tour--Highlights

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
