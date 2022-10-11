Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported Q3 2022 sales of 72,389 Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars and 15,293 Vans, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 87,682 vehicles for the quarter, an increase of 23.2% over the comparable period last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 213,745 Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles and 48,711 Vans. This brings MBUSA's total year-to-date sales to 262,456 units, an increase of 3.5% versus 2021.
"Our Mercedes-EQ electric offensive accelerated in September with the arrival of the EQB and US-built EQS SUV at dealerships, two exciting new electric models in high demand segments," said Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO of MBUSA. "With the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated EQE Sedan, we expect a strong close the final quarter of 2022."
Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in Q3 included the GLC, GLE, and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 19,456 units followed by the GLE with sales of 13,802. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 8,980 units. Year-to-date, MBUSA's volume leaders are the GLC, GLE and C-Class with totals of 55,515; 46,250; and 18,124 respectively.
Q3 sales of the all-electric Mercedes-EQ sales totaled 2,717 units, with 1,701 EQS Sedans, 277 EQS SUVs and 739 EQB SUVs sold. Q3 sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 9,021 units, an increase of 25.6% versus the same quarter, last year.
Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 33,624 vehicles during the second quarter, and 99,652 YTD 2022, an increase of 1.6% compared to the previous quarter.
About Mercedes-Benz USA
|Mercedes-Benz
Passenger Vehicles
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|Quarterly %
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|Yearly %
|A-CLASS
1,413
969
45.8%
5,444
6,882
-20.9%
|B-CLASS*
0
0
0
1
-100.00%
|CLA
2,305
584
294.7%
5,310
5,280
0.6%
|C-CLASS
8,980
11,289
-20.5%
18,124
29,084
-37.7%
|E-CLASS/CLS
3,864
2,329
65.9%
13,672
17,634
-22.5%
|S-CLASS
2,637
7,765
-66.0%
11,376
9,181
23.9%
|SLC*
0
6
-100.0%
0
228
-100.0%
|SL
821
14
5764.3%
823
458
79.7%
|AMG GT
514
478
7.5%
2,420
2,807
-13.8%
|GLA
2,682
1,087
146.7%
8,568
11,704
-26.8%
|GLB
5,850
5,434
7.7%
17,350
22,875
-24.2%
|GLC
19,456
7,982
143.7%
55,515
38,131
45.6%
|GLE
13,802
11,874
16.2%
46,250
47,579
-2.8%
|GLS
5,187
3,654
42.0%
17,581
17,696
-0.6%
|G-CLASS
2,161
1,665
29.8%
4,547
6,236
-27.1%
|EQS-Sedan
1,701
0
5,749
0
|EQS SUV
277
0
277
0
|EQB SUV
739
0
739
0
|TOTAL
72,389
55,130
31.3%
213,745
215,776
-0.9%
|Vans1
15,293
16,055
-4.7%
48,711
37,767
29.0%
MBUSA
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|Quarterly %
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|Yearly %
|GRAND TOTAL
87,682
71,185
23.2%
262,456
253,543
3.5%
|*Model has been discontinued in the U.S. market.
1Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Metris Vans, and Freightliner Sprinter, are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.
