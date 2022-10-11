Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported Q3 2022 sales of 72,389 Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars and 15,293 Vans, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 87,682 vehicles for the quarter, an increase of 23.2% over the comparable period last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 213,745 Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles and 48,711 Vans. This brings MBUSA's total year-to-date sales to 262,456 units, an increase of 3.5% versus 2021.

"Our Mercedes-EQ electric offensive accelerated in September with the arrival of the EQB and US-built EQS SUV at dealerships, two exciting new electric models in high demand segments," said Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO of MBUSA. "With the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated EQE Sedan, we expect a strong close the final quarter of 2022."

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in Q3 included the GLC, GLE, and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 19,456 units followed by the GLE with sales of 13,802. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 8,980 units. Year-to-date, MBUSA's volume leaders are the GLC, GLE and C-Class with totals of 55,515; 46,250; and 18,124 respectively.

Q3 sales of the all-electric Mercedes-EQ sales totaled 2,717 units, with 1,701 EQS Sedans, 277 EQS SUVs and 739 EQB SUVs sold. Q3 sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 9,021 units, an increase of 25.6% versus the same quarter, last year.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 33,624 vehicles during the second quarter, and 99,652 YTD 2022, an increase of 1.6% compared to the previous quarter.

Passenger Vehicles Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Quarterly % YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Yearly % A-CLASS 1,413 969 45.8% 5,444 6,882 -20.9% B-CLASS* 0 0 0 1 -100.00% CLA 2,305 584 294.7% 5,310 5,280 0.6% C-CLASS 8,980 11,289 -20.5% 18,124 29,084 -37.7% E-CLASS/CLS 3,864 2,329 65.9% 13,672 17,634 -22.5% S-CLASS 2,637 7,765 -66.0% 11,376 9,181 23.9% SLC* 0 6 -100.0% 0 228 -100.0% SL 821 14 5764.3% 823 458 79.7% AMG GT 514 478 7.5% 2,420 2,807 -13.8% GLA 2,682 1,087 146.7% 8,568 11,704 -26.8% GLB 5,850 5,434 7.7% 17,350 22,875 -24.2% GLC 19,456 7,982 143.7% 55,515 38,131 45.6% GLE 13,802 11,874 16.2% 46,250 47,579 -2.8% GLS 5,187 3,654 42.0% 17,581 17,696 -0.6% G-CLASS 2,161 1,665 29.8% 4,547 6,236 -27.1% EQS-Sedan 1,701 0 5,749 0 EQS SUV 277 0 277 0 EQB SUV 739 0 739 0 TOTAL 72,389 55,130 31.3% 213,745 215,776 -0.9% Vans1 15,293 16,055 -4.7% 48,711 37,767 29.0% MBUSA

Combined Total Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Quarterly % YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Yearly % GRAND TOTAL 87,682 71,185 23.2% 262,456 253,543 3.5% *Model has been discontinued in the U.S. market.

1Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Metris Vans, and Freightliner Sprinter, are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.



