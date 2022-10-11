New Addition Drives Momentum While Revenues Grow 150% from Increased Demand for Trialbee's Global Technology, Strategy and Services

Trialbee, the leader in data and technology-based patient recruitment and enrollment for clinical trials, continues to expand its leadership team with the addition of industry enterprise sales veteran Jo Holton as VP of Global Sales. Holton joins during a period where the company has grown revenues 150% in the past year and seen increasing demand for Trialbee technology, strategy and services across small, mid-size and large biopharma customers and CROs.

Holton will drive deeper relationships with Trialbee's growing customer base and expand adoption of its flagship SaaS-based product, Trialbee Honey, which connects all the stakeholders in recruitment and enrollment onto a central platform that provides tracking and measurement of all recruitment activities while optimizing enrollment timelines through real-time analytics. The Trialbee Honey platform has now enrolled patients in over 50 studies across 20 countries for over 1,000 research sites. Its consumer-grade user experience and single-login approach for all patient referral sources has achieved greater than 90% site adoption.

"I'm joining Trialbee at a pivotal moment in clinical research where the need to improve enrollment outcomes is more urgent than ever," says Holton, who has extensive experience on both operational and commercial sides of clinical trials. Most recently, she has served as Executive Director for Business Development for evidence generation company Signant Health, and has held similar positions at biopharma services provider Parexel and pharma development firm Almac Group.

"We have an amazing team in place, with the domain expertise and service excellence-based culture to guide our customers with the right patient recruitment and enrollment strategies. Couple this with a differentiated data and technology-based approach and we are solving the biggest pain point in clinical research today meeting enrollment goals while achieving equitable research and shortening trial timelines. In my experience, technology alone cannot solve this challenge and Trialbee has the perfect combination of people and innovative technology needed to drive success."

Holton joins an exceptional and growing leadership team that added several key executives during the past year:

Gaynor Anders, Chief Delivery Officer : Ms. Anders brings more than two decades of experience in communications that drives patient recruitment and patient engagement strategy. Anders has developed complex, tailored communications programs all over the world.

: Ms. Anders brings more than two decades of experience in communications that drives patient recruitment and patient engagement strategy. Anders has developed complex, tailored communications programs all over the world. Lars Vange Jørgensen, VP, Software Engineering: Mr. Vange Jørgensen brings years of experience leading engineering teams and building scalable Saas offerings. He has transformed global engineering teams and organizations around agile principles to deliver world-class SaaS platforms at market-leading organizations.

Mr. Vange Jørgensen brings years of experience leading engineering teams and building scalable Saas offerings. He has transformed global engineering teams and organizations around agile principles to deliver world-class SaaS platforms at market-leading organizations. Maggie Adamski, Sr. Director, Strategic Partnerships: Having spent more than 25 years supporting clinical research, Ms. Adamski's passion for connecting patients to research spans business development, strategy, and implementation of global patient recruitment and retention programs for pharmaceutical, CRO and niche providers.

"We are building something truly novel for our industry and the patients and research sites we serve, which is a global patient enrollment infrastructure platform for the next era of clinical research accompanied by the very best recruitment strategies and services,' says Trialbee CEO Matt Walz, who was recently named to the PharmaVoice100. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with Jo and offer our expanding customer base deeper and more strategic relationships with Trialbee. Our ability to add top industry talent and grow at this trajectory demonstrates our vision is resonating with the industry while delivering real patient recruitment and enrollment results for our customers' global clinical development programs."

Trialbee recently introduced Honey Analytics, a real-time monitoring module available in Trialbee Honey that is optimized for study teams to monitor recruitment and enrollment efforts in real-time, aggregating end-to-end recruitment and enrollment data into a single, easily digestible dashboard. The module provides users with "status-at-a-glance" metrics and the ability to perform a detailed "drill down" into recruitment and enrollment data, enabling sponsor and CRO study teams to identify areas of patient drop-out and optimize the patient pathway into clinical research to improve enrollment.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient recruitment and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive operationalizes real world data (RWD) and applies data science to find patients globally. Trialbee Honey simplifies the journey into clinical research for patients, reduces the burden of enrolling patients for sites and provides real-time, data-driven insights to sponsors and CROs so they can optimize enrollment timelines. Partnering with sponsors, CROs, and virtual/decentralized sites and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit http://www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

