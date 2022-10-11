Madison Technologies, Inc. Launches "Daily Drop" Live

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Madison Technologies, Inc. (MDEX) is pleased to announce the launch of its Blockchain.TV subsidiary's first daily show, "Daily Drop", streaming and broadcasting live on Canadian news channel "The News Forum" (TheNewsForum.ca). The show, hosted by NFT/Crypto veteran Bobby Del Rio, explores the latest innovations in the world of Blockchain, meeting with dynamic personalities and cutting edge entrepreneurs while exploring the latest and greatest innovations and opportunities in the world of Blockchain.

"Daily Drop" is the first of 12 daily shows to be produced by its partner TMG, Inc. in what it expects to be the first of it's kind 24/7 Blockchain.tv network, broadcasting and streaming live across the U.S. and globally. Madison also anticipates additional entertainment content to come from various productions of it's wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Dog Productions, Inc. d/b/a "The Jay and Tony Show", which has conceived and produced a wide variety of original and critically acclaimed television series such as The Chelsea Handler Show (E!), Gigolos (Showtime), Here Comes the Newlyweds (ABC), Restaurant Stakeout (Food Network), The American Influencer Awards (YouTube), and many others.

"We are very excited about this first launch and it's a long time coming," said Madison's founder and CEO Philip Falcone. "We've been working on this for awhile and it's good to finally take that first big step forward. The first one is always the most difficult so it's a big plus for us to get it done," said Falcone who expects a full launch of the network in late 2022, early 2023.

About Madison Technologies, Inc.

Madison Technologies, Inc. Is a television broadcast and production company developing a Blockchain only network. The company's strategy is to produce, develop and launch a 24/7 network for broadcast and streaming in the U.S. and across the globe.

