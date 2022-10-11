Cytta Corp.: Cytta Demonstrates IGAN School SOS Feature, Incorporated Into 6 NJ Votech Schools in Conjunction with Sheriff's IGAN 2.0

Cytta Also Meets with AT&T FirstNet to Discuss Technical Integration of IGAN 2.0 and FirstNet Systems.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / - Cytta Corp (OTCQB:"CYCA," the "Company")is pleased to announce that pursuant to their ongoing installations in Ocean County, NJ, they were invited to provide a live demonstration of the IGAN 2.0 and School SOS feature to the 2022 Constitutional Officers' Association of New Jersey (COANJ) Conference in Atlantic City September 20th - 22nd. COANJ is the formal organization of New Jersey Sheriffs, County Clerks, Judges of the Surrogate Courts, and Registers of Deeds and Mortgages elected directly by the people of each of the 21 New Jersey counties.

The demonstration at COANJ will showcase Cytta's School SOS feature for school emergencies. The SOS feature is an add-on to the Company's IGAN, a highly secure, SaaS-based advanced incident command system (ICS) that offers real-time, integrated communications for multiple video and voice devices. IGAN enables multiple devices to receive audio/video feeds without regard for bandwidth or related restrictions.

Cytta developed an IGAN 2.0 integration model for our nation's schools to provide safety and security to children in school settings. The Company's initial IGAN School SOS application is designed to provide an instant and automatic alert directly from a school to any IGAN participating First Responder in any emergency.

"IGAN technologies can add an additional layer of safety by keeping school administrators, teachers, and emergency responders informed with real-time video communications," said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. "Real-time audio, video, and other data could help mitigate a critical incident."

The SOS application requires nothing more than to have any individual (teachers, administrators, or students) activate a QR code that instantly connects to the Sheriff or Police Department's IGAN network, allowing the Sheriff/or Police department to communicate directly with the smartphone providing the alert. The company's IGAN SOS alert system is operational and is currently being incorporated into 6 Votech Schools in Ocean County, NJ in conjunction with the Sheriff's IGAN 2.0 activation. Ultimately, the IGAN School SOS emergency alert service will be incorporated into a complete school-based IGAN 2.0 connectivity system incorporating all the security officers, cameras, and security systems existing within the school.

In addition, Cytta was also invited to present to COANJ in conjunction with AT&T's FirstNet and other major telecom providers. Meetings with AT&T's FirstNet before the presentations dealt with the technical integration of IGAN 2.0 and FirstNet's emergency services network.

Cytta also sat for discussions and integration meetings with AT&T FirstNet the NJ team, responsible for America's first high-speed nationwide wireless public safety broadband network explicitly dedicated to first responders. FirstNet is currently the emergency network connectivity provider for most of the State of NJ and nationally. While the discussions between FirstNet and Cytta were technical in nature, it was agreed between the parties that the further integration of our technology with FirstNet's operations would allow far greater flexibility in all emergency situations. Discussions are currently ongoing, with demonstrations and integration exercises further scheduled. FirstNet further referenced our ongoing connectivity discussions in their presentation to the COANJ.

FirstNet was initiated to develop America's first high-speed nationwide wireless public safety broadband network dedicated specifically to first responders (fire, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and emergency managers). Cytta's IGAN technology is an essential addition to FirstNet's current offerings to First Responders. This 8-billion-dollar investment in communications infrastructure is an effort to support public safety across the country, equipping personnel that often lack advanced communication and collaborative technologies needed to coordinate across agencies and jurisdictions during times of crisis. FirstNet's goal is to create one interoperable and modern band for public safety, providing unified coverage at the national, state, local, and tribal levels. FirstNet is well suited to the addition of IGAN capability.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology designed to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN 2.0 Incident Command System (ICS) system integrates, in real-time, any available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing while providingrelevant, actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis. The IGAN 2.0 ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness while simultaneously serving asa real-time intelligence collection and integration tool. The IGAN 2.0 is a practical, valuable and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers real-time compression of video streams for surface, airborne, and underwater ISR applications, including environments where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. A SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system can securely stream video in high definition through extremely low bandwidth with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our real-time video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video in bandwidth-constrained environments while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software with intelligence gathering capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video/audio/information anywhere and anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to create/deliver a high-quality video/audio/information real-time platform that is not readily discernible from reality, making a virtual 'Reality Delivered.'

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

