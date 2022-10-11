-Merger enables distinct impact that will dramatically increase new scientific discovery, product ideation, and value-added services for customers-

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, including purpose-built LIMS solutions that allow labs to go live faster and at a lower total cost, and Biomax Informatics AG, a software solutions and services provider for efficient decision-making and knowledge management at the intersection of life sciences, healthcare and information technologies, jointly announced today the closure of their merger agreement.

Customers will now have more confidence in mission-critical projects that depend on the contextualisation of scientific data. This will allow for an acceleration of product development and deployment by managing the complexities of the research and design process.

"I am excited that this merger will unlock new services to support the continued digital transformation that the life science market is undergoing," said Wolf Lichtenstein, President of LabVantage Solutions in Europe. "We believe, by joining forces, we can build a more reliable and deeper relationship with our customers that will help serve their needs far better."

Klaus Heumann, co-founder of Biomax Informatics AG, added, "The combined forces of LabVantage and Biomax provide the market with a unique and unprecedented offering, both in terms of product and service portfolio, that will enable our customers to leverage the data within their system landscape more easily, and unlock tacit knowledge more effectively."

The merger represents a clear alignment between the two companies' missions to drive software and services towards the digital transformation of life sciences, biomanufacturing and health care companies and research institutions, enabling the industry to benefit from and contribute to, collective know-how, experience, and knowledge.

About LabVantage Solutions

A recognized leader in enterprise laboratory software solutions, LabVantage Solutions dedicates itself to improving customer outcomes by transforming data into knowledge. The LabVantage informatics platform is highly configurable, integrated across a common architecture, and 100% browser-based to support hundreds of concurrent users. Deployed on-premise, via the cloud, or SaaS, it seamlessly interfaces with instruments and other enterprise systems enabling true digital transformation. The platform consists of the most modern laboratory information management system (LIMS) available, integrated electronic laboratory notebook (ELN), laboratory execution system (LES), scientific data management system (SDMS), and advanced analytics; and, for healthcare settings, a laboratory information system (LIS). We support more than 1500 global customer sites in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device, biobank, food beverage, consumer packaged goods, oil gas, genetics/diagnostics, and healthcare industries. Headquartered in Somerset, NJ, with global offices, LabVantage has offered its comprehensive portfolio of products and services to enable customers to innovate faster in the R&D cycle, improve manufactured product quality, achieve accurate record-keeping, and comply with regulatory requirements for four decades. For more information, visit labvantage.com.

About Biomax Informatics

Biomax Informatics offers software solutions for better decision-making and optimal knowledge management in the life sciences industry. Using the company's software, customers can generate added value through the integration of information from their own and public resources, enabling them to achieve a knowledge-based approach for the development of innovative life sciences products. Biomax's global customers include clinics, companies, and research institutions successful in the fields of research into active substances, diagnostics, fine chemicals, and food and plant products. The company, which was founded in 1997 and currently has 50 members of staff, is headquartered in Planegg near Munich. Further information can be found at www.biomax.com.

