Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - BluEarth Renewables US LLC ("BluEarth") is pleased to announce a long-term, 280 MW power purchase agreement ("PPA") with PacifiCorp, a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary. Under the terms of the PPA, PacifiCorp will purchase the electricity and associated emission offsets from the Two Rivers Wind Project (the "Project"), located near Medicine Bow, Wyoming, which is anticipated to achieve commercial operations in 2024.

BluEarth acquired the 280 MW Two Rivers Wind Project as well as the adjacent Lucky Star I and Lucky Star II Wind Projects in 2018. BluEarth has partnered with Clearway Energy Group ("Clearway") for the development, construction, and operation of these projects, in which each are 50% equity owners. Intermountain Wind was the initial developer of the projects and has continued to play an active role in development.

"BluEarth began developing the Two Rivers project four years ago, and this PPA is a testament to the strong reputation we've built and our ability to develop and build projects at scale," said Grant Arnold, President and CEO of BluEarth. "I am very pleased to partner with Clearway and look forward to progressing the entire Wyoming portfolio with their team."

Key Project Highlights

Injects over $500 million of capital investment into the Wyoming economy

Creates over 275 jobs at peak construction

Provides indirect revenue to the local municipality in the form of local services and supplies

Contributes significant and stable long-term tax revenue to the local economy over the life of operations

Energy to be generated is equivalent to powering over 100,000 homes annually

Grant Arnold added, "I'm also deeply grateful to the local landowners and the community who helped make this Project possible through their continued collaboration with our team and public support for the Two Rivers Project."

For more information about the Two Rivers Wind Project, please visit BluEarth's website.

About BluEarth Renewables

BluEarth Renewables brings together extraordinary people with the power to change the future by delivering renewable energy to the power grid every day. We are a leading, independent, power producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates wind, hydro and solar facilities across North America. Our portfolio includes over 1 GW MWAC (gross) in operation, under construction and contracted pre-construction, and over 5 GW of high-quality development projects that are actively being advanced. For more information, visit bluearthrenewables.com or follow us on twitter @BErenewables.

About PacifiCorp

PacifiCorp is one of the lowest-cost electrical providers in the United States, serving two million customers. The company operates as Rocky Mountain Power in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming and as Pacific Power in California, Oregon and Washington. PacifiCorp provides safe and reliable service through a vast, integrated system of generation and transmission that connects communities as the largest regulated utility owner of wind power in the West. For more information, visit www.pacificorp.com.

