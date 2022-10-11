Lucidworks, Inc.: Lucidworks Announces Keynote Speakers and Agenda for Virtual ACTIVATE Search and AI Conference 2022

Best selling author and brand leadership expert Denise Lee Yohn will keynote; the program will also include sessions from Kaiser Permanente, CDW and Grid Dynamics on October 27, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022, the leading search solutions provider, today announced the agenda for their annual ACTIVATE Search and AI Conference. The event will take place virtually on October 27th from 9am to 2pm PST.



This year's ACTIVATE agenda includes keynotes from brand leadership expert and best selling author Denise Lee Yohn, as well as Lucidworks CEO, Michael Sinoway.

Yohn, author of What Great Brands Do, and FUSION: How Integrating Brand and Culture Powers the World's Greatest Companies, will discuss how brands can align and integrate employee and customer experiences to unleash their combined potential for growth. She'll be sharing insights from her work building high profile brand-building projects and aligning businesses through holistic digital experiences.

Sinoway will share how brands can create innovative and data-driven digital experiences that delight customers no matter the competitive and economic environment. He'll share insights on cost-efficient strategies that thrive through the pandemic and inflation-related challenges.

"We're passionate about the potential to create meaningful digital experiences through search and AI," says Michael Sinoway, CEO, Lucidworks. "Our annual ACTIVATE conference is a time for us to engage with and hear from the world's biggest brands, innovators, industry leaders, and technologists who are transforming their industries. We're excited to welcome attendees and to learn from and share experiences about how we can revolutionize the way we connect with people."

In addition to the keynotes, ACTIVATE 2022 will feature commerce, workplace, technical and site search tracks with key sessions from these organizations:

CDW: "Applying B2C Experience to B2B eCommerce Search at CDW" with Rick Lockwood (Leader Product Manager, Search and Recommendations)

"Applying B2C Experience to B2B eCommerce Search at CDW" with Rick Lockwood (Leader Product Manager, Search and Recommendations) Forrester: "Getting Found, Increasing Impact: Practical Tips for Improving Content Findability" with Lisa Gately (Principal Analyst)

"Getting Found, Increasing Impact: Practical Tips for Improving Content Findability" with Lisa Gately (Principal Analyst) Grid Dynamics: "Practical Applications of Neural Search in Digital Commerce" with Eugene Steinberg (Search/ML Architect & Head of Search Practice) and Stanislav Stolpovskiy (Technical fellow and Head of Digital Commerce)

"Practical Applications of Neural Search in Digital Commerce" with Eugene Steinberg (Search/ML Architect & Head of Search Practice) and Stanislav Stolpovskiy (Technical fellow and Head of Digital Commerce) Kaiser Permanente: "Configure Once and Deploy Everywhere" with Kapil Kataria (Principal Engineer), Ferosh Jacob (Software Manager), and John Wooden (Principal Engineer)

"Configure Once and Deploy Everywhere" with Kapil Kataria (Principal Engineer), Ferosh Jacob (Software Manager), and John Wooden (Principal Engineer) Regeneron: "Regeneron MetaBio Data Discovery Platform" with Shah Nawaz (VP, Head of Digital Technology & Engineering) and Abdul Shaik (Senior Director, Head of Data & Analytics, Architecture & Insights)

"Regeneron MetaBio Data Discovery Platform" with Shah Nawaz (VP, Head of Digital Technology & Engineering) and Abdul Shaik (Senior Director, Head of Data & Analytics, Architecture & Insights) Scotiabank: "Discovering Analytics for a More Data-Driven Organization" with Michael Portnoy (Director of Software Engineering) and Dean Pearce (Senior Software Engineer)

"Discovering Analytics for a More Data-Driven Organization" with Michael Portnoy (Director of Software Engineering) and Dean Pearce (Senior Software Engineer) thinktum: "Assessing Risk in Life Insurance Using Deep Learning" with Jerry Thomas (Senior Data Scientist)



The full conference agenda can be found here.

About ACTIVATE Search and AI Conference

The ACTIVATE Conference brings together search, AI, machine learning, and data science experts with ecommerce, customer service, and knowledge management leaders to help customers find what they are looking for and connect users with information and insights.

Learn about search relevance, next-gen user interfaces and solutions, and how to deploy transformative technologies to connect your users and data. Hear case studies and learn how to create connected experiences for customers and employees. Visit Activate-conf.com for more info.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks believes that the core to a great digital experience starts with search and browse. Lucidworks captures user behavior and utilizes machine learning to connect people with the products, content, and information they need. The world's largest brands, including Lenovo, Red Hat, Reddit, and Cisco Systems rely on Lucidworks' suite of products to power commerce, customer service, and workplace applications that delight customers and empower employees. Learn more at Lucidworks.com.